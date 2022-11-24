A growing sense of purpose in Country Calendar

Hōhepa Hawkes Bay is a farm that makes award-winning cheeses and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

In Clive, Hawke’s Bay, sits a unique farm with a rich history. Founded in 1957 by Marjorie Allen and Lewis Harris, Hōhepa is New Zealand’s oldest certified biodynamic farm. It is also a place where people with intellectual disabilities can find purpose, meaning and passion.

Hōhepa runs a dairy farm and cheesery, a separate market garden and a school, which works on the principles of Rudolf Steiner, who pioneered biodynamic agriculture and holistic education.

The community supports 185 people and employs 650 staff across their support services and enterprises. The Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay model, which features on Country Calendar, was the inspiration for similar campuses in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

For the people who work at Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay, there are a range of vocations they can explore.

“It’s very much based on people’s different levels of interests and abilities. We say that everyone at Hōhepa has something to offer,” says general manager Santiago De Marco.

He says some people prefer to work with animals while others are drawn to more horticultural pursuits. Hōhepa also produces fine crafts such as candles, outdoor furniture and woven items.

General manager Santiago De Marco says Hōhepa farm is very diverse and "gives people a wide range of opportunities".

“It’s very diverse. It gives people a wide range of opportunities for different levels of engagement, participation and contribution.”

The dairy operation is popular with staff – and with customers. Their cheese makers picked up six medals at this year’s NZ Champions of Cheese Awards, including two golds. And in keeping with their sustainable philosophy, they are also the first business in the country to sell their cheese in home-compostable packaging and the milk they produce at Hōhepa is sold in glass bottles.

Originally from Argentina, De Marco has been working at Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay for 23 years.

He and his Brazilian wife Sandra, who also works at Hōhepa, initially came to stay for a year with plans to go to Europe.

But they both “fell in love with Hōhepa, Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand and we’ve never left”.

De Marco, whose background is in social services and social entrepreneurship, oversees the day-to-day running of the business but he describes himself as a member of the community.

“I like to be sort of involved with everything and with everyone.

Dan Henry Milking time at Hohepa Hawke’s Bay always draws a crowd. General manager Santiago De Marco says the way they work “requires me to be an active, involved leader”.

“The way we work – including people with disabilities and celebrating diversity – it really requires me to be an active, involved leader, rather than a manager sitting in an office.”

De Marco says that having Country Calendar film an episode was a chance to “share the whole of the Hōhepa story so that people can celebrate and appreciate the values of what we do and who we are.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase how we celebrate our vision of every life fully lived.”

Life at Hōhepa is rewarding for all concerned, from the residents, students, staff and management.

“That’s why I haven’t left,” laughs De Marco. “Everyday, people are celebrating everybody’s achievements. And there are achievements every day in the community because everyone is at a different stage of growing and learning and developing.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday (December 4)