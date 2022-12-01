Shortland Street producer promises 'big stakes' Christmas cliffhanger

Health Minister Andrew Little has outlined how the medical show Shortland Street will encourage more people to take up nursing.

Christmas rarely brings glad tidings for Ferndale residents and this year is no exception.

“There’s never been bigger stakes,” says Shortland Street producer Oliver Driver, of the upcoming Christmas cliffhanger which traditionally marks the end of Shortland Street’s annual run.

As usual, what happens is a closely guarded secret, but he says the events of this week will have ramifications well into 2023.

“What I can tell you is that the Christmas cliff is going to go all week and it sets up what’s going to happen next year as well,” Driver says.

“I think I can say for sure that we’re doing something when we return that we’ve never done in the history of Shortland Street and we’re approaching it in a very different way.

“Those return episodes in the New Year will be just as big and just as spectacular as the Christmas week will be.”

This year, the drama’s 30th on screen, started with the funerals of two fan favourites – Curtis Hannah (Jayden Daniels) and Tess Hutchinson (Becky McEwan).

Supplied Oliver Driver

Other core characters to farewell Ferndale in 2022 included Prince Kimiora (Jay Kiriona), Louis King (Henry Rolleston), Tess’ bereaved husband Dr Tom Griffiths (Mattias Inwood) and Dr Chris Warner’s partner Vivienne Erwell (Katherine Kennard).

And the hospital’s staff had barely come to terms with that loss when nurse and IV manager Jojo (Ava Diakhaby) died after an ambulance joyride went horribly wrong.

A few weeks later, the already grieving and exhausted team was further rocked when nurse Maeve Mullens’ (Jess Sayer) teen son Wilder (Darby McKessar) drowned at a party hosted by Brightshine Church leader Rebekah Anderson (Antonia Prebble).

His death leaves many looking for answers, particularly Maeve and Dawn Karim (Rebekah Randell), whose boyfriend, Brightshine youth pastor Scott Lawson (Jaxin Hall), was the last person to see Wilder alive.

Supplied Grant Lobban said farewell to Ferndale.

Meanwhile, Nurse Madonna Diaz’s (Marianne Infante) relationship with the mysterious Marc (Will Alexander) is ringing alarm bells with those around her as he becomes more and more interested in helping her with her finances. Is he a scammer?

While Driver knows what comes next, the rest of us can only guess. However, he is hoping fans will enjoy the ride.

“The Christmas stuff shouldn’t just be a shock and an episode full of chaos and mayhem. I think if you get it right, it’s also setting you up for, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to come back next year and see what happens’,” he says, adding fans are often divided over what constitutes a great cliffhanger.

“Some criticism got levelled at us for last year’s one because it sort of felt like a regular episode, right up until the last 10 minutes (when all hell broke loose).”

The show’s 30th birthday episodes featuring Seven Sharp also failed to please some fans but Driver warns viewers that Shortland Street will continue to evolve in 2023.

“We’re interested in continually pushing the boat out because we are not really a standard soap opera,” he says. “We’re more like a comedy drama that lives in this unique place in New Zealanders’ hearts so we want to be able to keep pushing those boundaries and keep doing things that are unexpected.”

Supplied Peter Elliott returned to Shortland Street.

This year has been notable for return visits from previous characters and while many were fleeting, others stuck around, notably Elisabeth Easther as the murderous Carla Crozier and, just recently, Peter Elliott, who is reprising his role as David Kearney.

Driver is not ruling out the reappearance of more faces from the past.

“We have a really strong cast already and I think one of the exciting things for us is that we have more and more actors wanting to come and play with us, which is really cool,” Driver says.

He has one final word of advice for viewers.

“I know we come back in the summer and it’s nice out there at the barbecue but if I were you, I’d take my beer inside at 7pm because the first few weeks back are going to set up the year and be really pretty amazing.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weekdays