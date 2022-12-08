The Crowd Goes Wild's Taylor Curtis poses as her identical twin

The Crowd Goes Wild presenter reporter Taylor Curtis, talks about playing rugby, doubling as her identical twin and how Melodie Robinson inspired her to take up rugby commentating.

You joined The Crowd Goes Wild this year. What have you learned from Andrew Mulligan who has been with the show since it started?

He’s really taken me under his wing and made me feel super comfortable. When we’re doing the show, he’s very much himself. What I’ve learned is thatyou just have to be yourself. I thought I had to be super funny or try to fit what they wanted but, yeah, the best thing is to be yourself and that will come across a lot more natural.

Supplied Taylor Curtis from The Crowd Goes Wild

Have you ever fluffed your lines while doing live TV?

I have when I wasn’t on Crowd. I did a live cross for a Super (rugby) game and that was my first-ever thing and so I was freaking out over that. I don’t even know what came out of my mouth. My knees were locked. I was hot. That was crazy. But I think the beauty with Crowd is that if you make a mistake, it’s fine. You are giving the audience... like, ‘Hey, this is TV and this is how things work’.

You’re also a rugby player. What position do you play?

I play wing or fullback and I played for Auckland. I didn’t play for them this year because I got injured. I played for Auckland last year and then Canterbury before that for four years.

You have an identical twin, Sam. Do you have any funny stories about being a twin?

Sam was away on a volleyball camp and it was my granddad’s birthday. My dad thought it would be a good idea if I dressed up as Sam – like go into another room, change my clothes and walk back in and pretend to be Sam. I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s going to work’. Dad was like, ‘No, give it a go. Granddad’s been drinking a little bit.’ It was funny. I did it and it worked. I was so surprised and the rest of my family were staring at me like, ‘What?’. My aunties and uncles were cracking up.

Do people still get you and your sister confused?

I think there are still a bunch of people that get us confused. Once you get to know us, you can tell the difference, like who wears what personality but, yeah, we do get a lot of people looking at us saying, ‘Are you a twin?’.

What was your first job?

Being a waitress at The Honest Lawyer in Nelson. It was like a country pub. My sister and I worked there. People thought we worked twice as hard but then they realised there was two of us.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a vet. But then I realised that I probably wasn’t smart enough to be a veterinarian. So then I guess it wasn’t until year 10 at college that I realised that I wanted to do (sports) commentary. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do and then I heard Melodie Robinson commentating. I’d never heard a woman commentate (rugby) before.

Supplied Melodie Robinson inspired Curtis to take up commentating.

What commentating do you do?

I commentate on the Farah Palmer Cup as well as the NPC – the men’s competition. I’ve been doing that for four years now. I’ve had to juggle that and play (rugby). Some days I’d play on a Saturday or Sunday, whenever it was scheduled, and then fly somewhere else and commentate the next day. That’s probably why I have to give up rugby and just focus on commentary now.

How would your friends describe you in three words?

Funny, kind and bubbly.

Loves

Surfing. I like the feeling when you first get into the water and the water goes down into your wetsuit. Usually it’s freezing but it’s refreshing and exciting... like you’re just about to go into the water and catch some waves.

Food. I think that brings a lot of people together, but I also like to be quite creative with food.

Hanging out with friends. It could be over coffee or at the beach or on the couch just catching up.

Hates

Rudeness towards waitstaff. I used to work as a waitress, so I can sympathise. I think that goes with people being rude in general. I just don’t like people being rude.

Unclean shoes or socks. I’m probably hypocritical but, yeah, I think that says a lot about someone. My mum always told me that you can have the worst outfit, or you can wear whatever you want to as long as your shoes are nice and tidy. My mum is from South Africa and she was brought up with not a lot.

People oblivious to their surrounding when driving. I would probably be a backseat driver if someone’s driving. I’m like, ‘Ooh, careful’.