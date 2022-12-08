Giggling Bradley Walsh delays filming of British quiz show Blankety Blank

Bradley Walsh has a problem. The popular entertainer admits he finds it hard to uphold professional standards and avoid getting the giggles when he is presenting the game show Blankety Blank.

“I don’t maintain my professionalism,” he reveals, breaking into another laugh.

“Have you not seen the show? Quite often we will laugh so much that the recording takes an awful lot longer than it should. There really are some fantastically funny moments this series.”

Walsh already enjoys a global following thanks to the winning way in which he hosts The Chase.

The 62-year-old presenter clearly has just as much of a ball fronting Blankety Blank, which revels in offering such jokey prizes as a cheque book and pen.

Part of the appeal of the show lies in the fact that the contestants are real characters and are willing to join in with the fun.

Walsh, who also has a successful career as an actor, starring in dramas such as The Larkins, Doctor Who, Coronation Street and Law & Order: UK, confirms, “We have some brilliant contestants on Blankety Blank this series.

Supplied Blankety Blank host Bradley Walsh says the one thing that all the show contestants want is “a fun and a memorable experience”.

“They come from all walks of life and are each so unique. But the one thing they all want is a fun and a memorable experience, and if they win a couple of prizes along the way – or a cheque book and pen – then that’s a bonus.”

The celebrities are also more than happy to be part of the sheer daftness of Blankety Blank.

Walsh runs through some of the famous names who will be appearing in this series.

“I tell you what, we have such a variety of guests on each show from the world of TV, music, sport, and comedy.

“Names like Anton Du Beke, Lady Leshurr, Ellie Simmonds, Lawrence Chaney, Frank Skinner, Big Narstie and Judi Love to name but a few. We have a lot of new faces but also some old favourites like Brian Conley and Jimmy Carr.”

Does the presenter have a favourite?

“Too many to mention, but I think a good celebrity guest on Blankety Blank is someone that leans into the silliness of the show and isn’t afraid to look a bit stupid on TV, whilst having fun along the way.”

Blankety Blank has been running on British television since 1979. It has been presented by Terry Wogan, Les Dawson, Paul O’Grady and David Walliams.

Walsh considers why the show continues to be so widely adored.

“The format of Blankety Blank is simply timeless,” he says. “There will always be more ridiculous questions to ask, more bizarre answers and more hilarious celebrities to fill in the blanks.

Supplied Host Bradley Walsh says the unpredictable moments on Blankety Blank “always get the biggest laughs and we’re never short of those”.

“More than anything, though, the show always has brought joy, laughter, and fun to television screens. Plus, it’s the unpredictable moments that always get the biggest laughs and we’re never short of those.”

Blankety Blank is, of course, far from the first game show that Walsh has presented.

As well as The Chase, he has fronted programmes such as Wheel Of Fortune, Keep It In The Family, Midas Touch and Odd One In.

He outlines how Blankety Blank differs from other game shows that he has hosted.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work in this business for many years, but Blankety Blank is one of the few shows that has been around longer than my face has been on screen.

“It’s a heritage show and people have so many fond memories of the various iterations it’s had over the years. It’s genuinely a real honour to be able to bring it back, not only for the audience that remember it first time round, but for a whole new generation to enjoy it too. Parents may have to explain to their kids what a cheque book is, though.”

The prizes that are handed out on Blankety Blank are, er, quite unique.

“That’s one way of putting it,” Walsh smiles. “But it just goes to show, whilst there are some good prizes, the contestants apply for the experience of being part of an iconic show rather than to win a life-changing prize.”

Although, he adds, “Some clearly haven’t seen the show before as when I ask them what they’d like to win, they list off holidays to the Bahamas and a new house.”

Blankety Blank, TVNZ 1, starts Sunday, December 18