Home And Away bride will deliver vows in te reo Māori: 'It’s so scary'

“Viewers will have to tune in to see if Flick actually does make it down the aisle or if she gets her sneakers out and runs away,” says Purvis (right) of the much-anticipated wedding between her character, Felicity Newman, and Tane Parata (Kiwi Ethan Browne).

The wedding – taking place in the countryside – is just one of several relationship dramas likely to feature in the annual Home And Away cliffhanger episode.

Back in Summer Bay, the marriage of local doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) to the abusive Jacob (Alex Williams) is imploding while Felicity’s cop brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and old flame Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) can’t decide between rekindling their romance or extinguishing it for good.

“There’s high drama everywhere,” says Purvis, adding she wants nothing more than to see Flick and Tane together forever. “They just kind of complete each other, which is really beautiful.”

However, the dancer-turned actor says she also understands why Felicity questions the relevance of marriage, including weddings and all the traditions they entail.

“I do have a lot of those same questions (about marriage) running through my own mind; things like, ‘Why do you have to get married to actually be committed to someone?’. So it was nice to share that connection with Felicity,” Purvis says. “I can definitely relate. I’m a bit scared of commitment myself.”

At times, however, that made for some uncomfortable scenes.

Supplied Jacqui Purvis, who plays Flick in Home and Away, admits some storylines are a bit too realistic for her liking. “I actually would prefer (storylines),” she says, “that are so far from my own life that I can just act them out in a dramatic way.”

“It’s a bit too close to home, almost. On one hand, it’s great because you feel the same way, you know how to react and you can pull from your own life experience,” she says. “But also, you kind of don’t want to do that, because it’s almost as if it’s therapy.

“I actually would prefer (storylines) that are so far from my own life that I can just act them out in a dramatic way. That’s a lot easier to do than to do a scene that you actually relate to.”

That said, the actor says the wedding storyline has been a lot of fun and helped crystallise her own thoughts about what she might want should she have to plan a wedding in real life.

“It was like a rehearsal for the real thing,” she adds, but with one – rather terrifying – exception.

No, it wasn’t the drama’s usual end-of-year prevalence of car crashes (and rumour has it there will be one), explosions or even being killed off that had Purvis quaking in her boots; it was Felicity’s decision to deliver her vows to Tane in te reo Māori that sent shivers down her spine.

“It’s so scary. The only saving grace I have is that Felicity is learning so she’s not perfect but, oh my goodness, it’s so scary,” Purvis says, acknowledging she is well aware how many Kiwi viewers will be judging how she rises to the challenge.

Supplied Learning te reo Māori and acting drunk are two of the hardest things Jacqui Purvis, who plays Flick in Home and Away, has had to do as an actor.

“Probably that – and acting drunk – are the two hardest things I’ve ever done in my acting career. Te reo Māori is so hard but I was so honoured and so excited to do it. It was just such a beautiful experience because it really is a wonderful language.”

Purvis, who has never been to New Zealand but is keen to visit soon, received help from a cultural adviser and her Kiwi co-stars Browne and Kawakawa Fox-Reo (who plays Nikau Parata).

“I didn’t want to be disrespectful of the language or the culture so I made sure that the producers got me a coach ... I didn’t want to screw it up. While it was really hard, it was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” she says.

“I also had a lot of help from Ethan and Kawakawa. Kawa was especially good because he’s almost fluent. He would record himself saying (the vows) and then send it to me so I could always go back to that and use it as a reference. And Ethan was the same. I would send him all of these voice recordings and be like, ‘How do I sound? What do you think needs work?’.

“I was so, so supported by those boys. They were really wonderful.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights