Marriage proposal mix up for Call The Midwife duo as Tom Cruise creates problems on set

With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their new maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face in a festive Call The Midwife special.

There’s a delivery drama on Christmas Day but it has nothing to do with Santa or a present getting lost in the post.

A mother gives birth to a baby but, being Call The Midwife, it’s not without complications.

Meanwhile, excitement spreads throughout Nonnatus House when word of the forthcoming engagement of Matthew (Olly Rix) and Trixie (Helen George) leaks out.

He wants to buy her a ring but doesn’t know her size so asks Nancy (Megan Cusack) if she can look at her other rings and get one of them measured. But Nancy is not good at keeping secrets.

Supplied A marriage proposal mix up for Trixie is coming.

And each time he tries to propose to Trixie he is interrupted by her being needed elsewhere. Will he ever be able to manage it?

“It was really nice this series,” says Helen George, who plays Trixie, “because after having to film previously with Covid restrictions, we could touch patients, which is so important in caring for the community. Plus it meant that Trixie and Matthew could kiss.”

There’s a touching story where we meet up with the Mullocks family once more. They first appeared in series five and six in an ongoing story about the damaging effects of the drug Thalidomide, which was widely given to pregnant women to help relieve morning sickness.

READ MORE:

* The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari: Netflix's sensitive, sobering White Island doco

* The six celebrities picked for The Great Kiwi Bake Off Celebrity Christmas Special

* Mariah Carey, Wham!, BTS: The top five Christmas songs on Spotify in the lead up to Christmas



Now pregnant again, Rhoda Mullocks (Liz White), whose youngest daughter, Susan, lost her limbs through Thalidomide, is worried that her baby may also be affected, even though she is assured by Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) that it won’t be.

But it’s not just Rhoda who is stressed. Her husband, Bernie (Chris Reilly), is finding life difficult being the father of Susan and having a lack of support and money. He has taken to drowning his sorrows in drink.

“It felt terrific to be able to get back to the Mullocks, not the least of which because they are played by wonderful actors,” says Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne.

“That is an overriding story which is still not fully resolved.”

Supplied Jenny Agutter is happy with the latest plot twist.

“The guest actors in the Christmas episode were absolutely extraordinary,” adds Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred.

“We’re so privileged with the talented actors we have who come in and join us for various storylines.”

Fred gets the chance to don his Santa outfit once more and hand out presents to the children in hospital.

He also organises a community talent show and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) has been busy practising her recorder for her act ‘The history of woodwind’.

“We’ve never done a festive episode that, from beginning to end, has been so embracing of Christmas itself,” says Agutter.

“There are so many themes woven in. A lot is going on but every single one, in some way, reflects a Christmas story.”

But how difficult is it to get into the festive spirit when you film the episode in April?

“Well, we had fake snow everywhere that reminded us that it was cold outside even though we were sweating in our woollies and our boots,” laughs Parisi.

Supplied Helen George says Tom Cruise created problems for Call the Midwife.

Agutter believes that, masterful storytelling aside, part of the key to the show’s long success is that it has an ensemble cast that covers every aspect of life and people of all sizes, ages and race.

“It’s truly eclectic. And it is lovely when you meet people on the bus or on the street, or wherever, who come from every kind of background – every age, male and female, and it makes no difference, each of them finds something in the show to enjoy.

“I sat next to a woman on a bus the other day and she said, ‘I’m sorry but I just wanted to say that I enjoy Call The Midwife and I have a very particular reason for watching it’. I said, ‘What’s that?’. And she said, ‘Well, I was a nun’.

“At which point I leaned in for more but she was about to get off. She just said, ‘Well, I was from a big family in Ireland and, of course, that’s what one did. But it wasn’t for me.’

“What she was saying wasn’t about me being an actor. It was something personal. The show had meant something to her.”

The team has just finished filming the 12th series of the show, which goes out early in the new year.

Gareth Cattermole Tom Cruise was filming a new Mission: Impossible movie nearby.

However, it was made a bit more difficult than usual by the presence of Tom Cruise.

No, he’s not a guest star but was filming a new Mission: Impossible movie in an adjacent field.

“Tom Cruise is always ruining our sound,” laughs George.

“It’s because of a helicopter landing nearby. We will be in the middle of a beautiful take and then there will be the sound of an incoming chopper.”

Call The Midwife Christmas Special, TVNZ 1, Boxing Day