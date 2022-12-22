What's in a name? Well, quite a lot for Detective duo McDonald & Dodds

Odd-couple detectives McDonald and Dodds return to solve more crimes in the historic city of Bath.

Actor Jason Watkins gets to indulge his love of motorsport in the latest series of McDonald & Dodds, with one of the murders set in the world of F1 racing.

But before you start to wonder how the chalk-and-cheese detectives can be involved in the fast and furious world of Grand Prix, Watkins is quick to put the record straight.

“A lot of these smaller (F1) teams, like Aston Martin and Red Bull, are based in Middle England,” says Watkins, who plays Detective Sergeant Dodds. “So it’s completely conceivable that you’d have a team based around Bristol (where the series is set). It’s a family-run team and a murder happens within it.

“With the joys of CGI you really feel as though you are there and it is proper F1, not bumper cars.

“I enjoyed F1 a bit as a kid, but my father-in-law Dennis loves it and it was a way of us bonding. So over the years I’ve kept an eye on it and I’ve been to the British Grand Prix a few times. I’ve met Lewis Hamilton and I do find the technological stuff quite interesting.”

Watkins says that viewers are likely to find out a little more about DS Dodds this season but one of those things won’t be his full name.

“Well, it’s in the great tradition of detective series that you don’t really use his first name,” he says.

Supplied Partners in crime ... Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins in McDonald & Dodds.

“I’ve got a few thoughts – my favourite would be Ken. In lighter moments on set we’ve toyed with that idea. It’s all part of the mystery. You can’t ask his first name – that would ruin everything. I suppose it’s the gateway into the mystery of him as a character.”

Watkins is full of praise for this season’s guest stars, who include Alan Davies, Sian Phillips and Sarah Parish, but admits he hasn’t been suggesting plotlines for his chip-munching crime solver.

“For me it’s just about teasing out little secrets about Dodds,” he says.

But his co-star Tala Gouveia has some definite ideas for Detective Chief Inspector Lauren McDonald.

Supplied Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins on a fast track to crime solving.

“McDonald loves Tenerife so we think it would be great to have a film set there, especially as we film in the winter,” she says. “I can see Dodds in his Bermuda shorts. I think it would be such a great opportunity for loads of comedy. That’s my pitch.

“It’s strange because when you play a character, you start feeling empathy for them, so you want good things to happen to them. But actually, good things are often quite boring for the show – you want the problems, break-ups or to see someone getting reprimanded, all that drama.”

And there is likely to be plenty of drama this season with the arrival of Claire Skinner as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

While she describes herself as an ‘extra pair of hawkish eyes for the team’, she confesses, “I’d be up for some action scenes in the future.

“I did notice that my predecessor James Murray had a helicopter scene in one of his episodes, so I’d like a bit more of that really please. That would be fun to film.

“Perhaps I could jump out of it on arrival at a crime scene and do a few rolls down the street.”

When asked why she was drawn to the role, she says, “It’s always about the character for me. That’s what makes me say ‘Yes’, but also I think it’s really important right now that everyone is properly represented, and I think we can still lag behind with women as they age.

“We’re still reticent sometimes, about female characters in my particular age range. I’m always just looking for something interesting, but I had an audition the other day where the script was just a woman discussing Victoria sponge for ages. I just thought, ‘Seriously?’.

Supplied Claire Skinner as Chief Superintendent Ormond

“I was really pleased when I was offered Ormond – she’s a boss, she’s mysterious and there’s room for me to really create someone interesting there.”

Skinner confesses she is a fan of crime shows, especially the real-life ones such as 24 Hours In Police Custody.

“ I just love those series. I’m absolutely fascinated by the people they’ve got under arrest. I always wonder why people lie like that. I’m always observing their acting skills, thinking, ‘That’s terrible acting’,” she says.

“I know everyone is into Scandi drama, but during lockdown we really got into it too. We watched loads of great Icelandic shows and it was a case of the darker, the better.

“It’s interesting because I remember going to Sweden once and finding they were all watching Midsomer Murders and beautiful English rural crime series, while we’re watching people being cut in half on their bridges.”

McDonald & Dodds, TVNZ 1, Sunday January 1