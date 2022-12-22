House hunters sick of the rat race find their dream homes in the regions in new TVNZ show

As a roving reporter for Breakfast, Matt Gibb is no stranger to travel. But his new job as host of New Zealand’s Country House Hunters takes him in a whole new direction.

“I’d never been to some places and others I hadn’t been to for a long time,” he says of the many weeks he spent travelling around the country.

The series aims to help couples find their dream home in regional New Zealand and filming the 20 episodes took Gibb and his team to destinations as diverse as Waiheke Island in the north and Banks Peninsula in the south.

Couples get to see three properties that fit their brief and budget – small or large – and their perfect home can be as individual as the buyers themselves. They may love tiny homes, architectural works of art, a mountain hideaway or even be hunting for their first home.

“I was blown away by the different kinds of homes,” Gibb says. “Some were unique architectural designs; absolutely breathtaking homes in incredible locations.

“Others were your classic Kiwi bungalow on a quarter-acre block. Every day was a surprise. Three houses in one episode can just be completely different from each other, even though they’ve got the features that the buyers are looking for.”

Supplied Matt Gibb says he’s blown away by the homes on offer.

Auckland-based Gibb, who is not long back from a six-year stint in Sydney, says he was blown away by the value for money to be found outside of the main cities.

“(The prices) seem like a mistake compared to property prices in Auckland. It’s amazing what you can get for your money,” he says.

The stars of episode one, British couple Simon and Caroline, who were relocating from Singapore to Akaroa, were certainly impressed by what was on offer in the South Island town. They were looking for a property to double as a home and business, and Gibb didn’t disappoint.

He showed them a rural vineyard where the spare bedroom is a gypsy wagon, an historic villa that doubles as bed and breakfast accommodation, and a modern cliff-top home with breathtaking ocean views.

And, just like most of the home hunters in this first season, Simon and Caroline ended up making an offer on their favourite property of the three.

Gibb says while the house hunters all have different backgrounds and ideas about what they want, most have one thing in common.

“The majority were saying the same thing, which was they were just sick of the rat race and wanting a quieter pace of life. I think that was definitely the over-arching theme of the 20 episodes,” he says.

“Probably 80 to 90 per cent were saying they were tired of battling cities. They had decided, ‘You know what, I can work from anywhere so why am I sitting in traffic for hours every day, when I could be living in a dream location, doing what I do and getting twice as much bang for my buck?’.”

Helping people find their country dream home has also been a bit of a dream come true for Gibb.

After making his television debut on children’s show Squirt, he went on to present Studio 2 from 2004 to 2010. Then came presenting stints on the lifestyle series Kiwi Living and Good Morning.

In 2015, he moved to Sydney where he worked as a senior producer on a range of shows for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. However, homesickness kicked in and last year he made the decision to move back to New Zealand and find work here.

Supplied Matt Gibb relishing being back in front of the camera.

“I was really enjoying it but there was just a part of me that always thought that I’d be getting back to New Zealand at some point and that part just got stronger and stronger,” Gibb says, adding he was also keen to return to a role in front of the camera instead of behind the scenes.

“The show pony inside of me was kind of rearing its ugly head going, ‘Come on, mate. Get yourself back into it. Get back to New Zealand. Get back on TV and start doing what you love again’.”

He is relishing his roving reporter role on Breakfast, particularly the travel involved.

“I really cannot complain. One of the hardest parts of the job is trying not to make people too jealous because, while it is a lot of work, at the end of the day coming in live from some incredible locations and meeting amazing people is great.”

Country House Hunters has been the cherry on top.

“It’s just travelling around with people having a nice time, hanging out. You kind of forget sometimes, you’re making a show that lots of people are going to watch.”

*New Zealand’s Country House Hunters, TVNZ 1, Monday, January 2.