Courting the rising stars of tennis for the ASB Classic

The grand slam winner says she's excited to play in Auckland and has heard great things about the tournament.

The ASB Classic returns to Auckland next month after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19 restrictions.

International players such as England’s Emma Raducanu, 20, the United States’ Coco Gauff, 18, and Norway’s Casper Ruud are set to delight tennis fans when they take to the Stanley Street courts from Monday, January 2.

“For me this tournament is all about the rising stars of the game,” says Sky Sport commentator Jeff McTainsh.

“You’ve got Emma Raducanu on the women’s side of the draw, who won the US Open as a qualifier without dropping a set.

“On that side you’ve obviously got Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and Leylah Fernandez, who she (Raducanu) played in that US Open final, so it’s really exciting the names there and, in particular, Emma who is such a marketable player and certainly one who will draw a big crowd at Stanley Street.

Supplied “The most important thing is to make sure you’re not talking over people’s serves,” says commentator Jeff McTainsh.

“On the men’s side (there is) Holger Rune, who shocked Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters – a sensational victory for him. He’s a real mover in the men’s game. You’ve got Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, so I think the organisers have done a really good job.”

McTainsh says some players visit New Zealand not only to play tennis but also to take advantage of what Auckland has to offer.

“There is so much you can do in and around the city. You can head over to Waiheke where there are lovely wineries and restaurants and things.

“It’s not a hard sell ahead of the Australian Open. You can entice people to get down here, play some high-quality tennis in a good field and then prepare for the Australian Open which is only a stone’s throw away.”

When it comes to commentating the sport for television audiences, McTainsh indicates that sometimes less is more.

Rather than filling the silences when nothing much is happening on the court, he often prefers to take a different approach.

“Sometimes it’s best to say nothing and actually let it breathe,” he explains. “I think, in particular with tennis, sometimes it’s good to have those quiet moments.

“The most important thing is to make sure you’re not talking over people’s serves. No one wants that.

“It’s one of those sports where it’s quite different to other sports I’ve commentated, like rugby, where you’re a play-by-play caller and you have to be right on top of it.

“But with tennis you’re often relying on the person next to you, who is professional and has played the game, to give their insight.”

As for his own ability on the court, he says, “My tennis is actually a little like my golf game. It’s very erratic. It’s very ‘hit and hope’.

“My folks actually have a court down on their property in Wanaka, so whenever I head down there I have a bit of a hit around with them.

“But I suppose my experience with tennis has been more on the couch than on the court.”

ASB Classic, Sky Sport and Prime, from Monday January 2.