Diving deep into New Zealand's waters in Our Big Blue Backyard

Local series Our Big Blue Backyard tells more stories of Aotearoa's marine life in season three.

Producer Judith Curran is known for her wildlife documentaries but, first and foremost, she’s a storyteller.

Curran, who also produced the popular Orang-utan Jungle School, cut her teeth writing plays before deciding to draw her characters from the animal world rather than the human one.

“The drama experience that I’ve had has always had quite an impact on the way I like to tell the stories,” she says.

“I guess that’s my hallmark. It’s not just like other wildlife shows where you learn a whole lot of really interesting scientific facts. You kind of get swept up (in these stories).”

READ MORE:

* Tears, battles and making a difference - Barbara Dreaver's Pacific odyssey

* Far from the Madding Crowd: Why you should plan a Snares Islands escape

* Why a voyage to New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands should be your next adventure



Never has that been more apparent than in the upcoming third season of Our Big Blue Backyard, which dives deep into six of New Zealand’s most spectacular and diverse marine environments to reveal the lives of the wildlife characters that live there.

The first episode swerves between nail-biting drama and laugh-out-loud comedy as a colony of Snares crested penguins fight for their lives against a massacre by a flock of Disney-villain-worthy giant petrels.

“Snares Island is one of the sub-Antarctic islands and usually nobody is allowed to go there because it is one of the most pristine islands on the planet,” Curran says. “So to get permission to go there was quite a challenge but we managed to pull it off.”

Supplied In the first episode of Our Big Blue Backyard, a colony of Snares crested penguins have to fight for their lives against giant petrels.

However, the weeks spent filming the penguins – that spend months each year travelling to the remote island to breed – revealed a different story to the one she was expecting.

“I write an outline as to how the story is going to be, even though we don’t know what’s going to happen, but sometimes the narrative you think you’re going to get changes – and often ends up being better,” she says.

“However, more often than not, I find that the story that I’ve written down often comes to fruition.

“There’s a lot of skill that goes into it, because there is a fine line between telling stories about the wild and pushing it a little bit too much and making it not particularly truthful. I think we get the balance just right.”

From Snares Island, Curran and her crew head north to the Otago Peninsula to visit a sea lion breeding colony and catch up with some big birds.

“There’s a beautiful story there,” she says. “It’s a very Disney story about a young male coming in to find his birth mate. They’ll stay together for the next 30 years so you don’t want to make a bad decision when you choose your mate as an albatross.”

Subsequent episodes were filmed in Golden Bay and the Marlborough Sounds, including a stopover at Takapourewa Island (aka Stephens Island), which is home to thousands of tuatara.

The Hauraki Gulf – aquatic playground to the residents of Auckland’s biggest city – reveals some gigantic residents rarely seen by most people and a stopover at the remote Three King Islands – a place Curran calls New Zealand’s answer to the Galapagos Islands – unveils rare sights.

Supplied Our Big Blue Backyard producer Judith Curran describes scenes with an albatross colony as “a beautiful story”. “It’s a very Disney story about a young male coming in to find his birth mate.”

“I managed to get my camera crew on to an island for a few days and they were able to document some extraordinary critters that live on there that are not found anywhere else,” Curran says.

The final stop is north in the Pacific at the tropical Cook Islands where viewers learn why whales sing ... and who they are singing to.

The first two seasons of Our Big Blue Backyard, made in 2012 and 2016, have screened around the world. This latest season will have an even wider international reach, as it is a joint production between Natural History New Zealand and the international streamer Love Nature.

New Zealand actor Rachel House, who is starring in Netflix’s reboot of Heartbreak High, narrates each episode.

Supplied Camera people went to great lengths to gain footage for the wildlife series Our Big Blue Backyard.

“This will be the first time that Kiwis will get to see our work for quite some years,” Curran says.

“Personally, I’m excited about that because more often than not our shows go internationally, but Kiwis don’t get to see them.”

The series was made by Natural History New Zealand in conjunction with Love Nature and is funded by a special New Zealand Film Commission premium fund for projects that will have an international audience.

“I think we were the only factual project to get funding in that first round,” Curran says, “so it was really a big privilege to be chosen.”

Our Big Blue Backyard, TVNZ 1, Tuesday (starts January 3)