What lies ahead with the long-awaited return of Happy Valley

As the much-awaited final series of Happy Valley arrives, cop Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) is heading for retirement. But whether that can be a peaceful one, remains to be seen.

As we pick up the story six years later, her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now 16, beginning to make his own decisions in life and wanting to get to know his father better. But there is cause for concern because his dad is Tommy, a murderer and sexual abuser who raped Becky – Ryan’s mother and Catherine’s daughter – which led to her taking her life.

Ryan is showing signs of bad behaviour and Catherine is being haunted by her growing concerns that he will turn out like his father.

“Tommy’s still in prison, serving multiple life sentences, but he has changed,” says James Norton, who plays Tommy. “He’s moved on and matured. There’s a definite shift in his demeanour and his temperament.

“He’s quite calm, affable and in control – unlike the Tommy we have seen in the first and second series. And that’s because for the first time in a long time, he’s got hope. He has information about something which we don’t know about yet. But that information has given him a sense of contentment.

“Catherine has her family and doesn’t want to think about Tommy, but he forces his way into her life and her consciousness. They are, in the best way, classic adversaries. They are obsessed with each other. There’s a deep hatred and a kind of shared experience they have. So, in that way, they are inextricably linked.”

Writer Sally Wainwright agrees.

“Catherine is probably in the best place, mentally, that we’ve ever seen her as we begin,” she says. “In season one, Ryan was only about seven or eight, and so what had happened to her daughter was relatively recent. The idea is that in the last six years, nothing’s happened that’s made us have any reason to think that Ryan thinks about his dad much.

“Catherine’s coming up to retirement, she’s got plans. Ryan’s nearly old enough to be thinking about leaving home and moving on. So it comes as a real shock to her when she realises that he has been thinking about Tommy.

“The big question is, though, which side will he come down on? Will he see his dad as someone who’s afflicted and who we should be sympathetic towards, or will he see him in the way that Catherine does?

“Obviously, though, for him to want to explore (his past) that is deeply distressing for Catherine and fires up extreme emotions.

“There was always the intention to have a gap between the last series and it’s worked out just about the right period of time because Ryan is now of an age where he can travel to places by himself. He can make choices and do things behind Catherine’s back.

“We always said this would be the final season and it very definitely is.”

Norton reveals he is still trying to get inside Tommy’s complex mind.

“Tommy Royce is an enigma. I am still working him out. I think I had certain preconceptions about him in the first series. We would talk about him quite flippantly as a psychopath and I did a lot of work into psychopathy and was introduced to some criminal psychologists who were wonderfully helpful in excavating Tommy and the mind-set that he has.

“What we know about him is that he had a very abusive childhood and lives with horrible trauma. He is very mistrustful of the world and sees everything and everyone as a potential threat. And I think he feels like the way to live a happy life is to attack before he gets attacked. So it’s quite a sad, lonely space that Tommy lives in.

“Getting into his headspace has made him one of the most challenging roles I’ve had. He lives on that kind of fringe of humanity, very different from me and most people, and so to try to find a shared experience and empathise with someone, who is very different from yourself, is difficult. But that’s how you learn the most because if you go on that journey of empathy and understanding you get to see the world in an entirely different way.

“I think the reason why series three is particularly exciting is because everyone knows it’s the last and so everyone is going to be waiting for something to happen and trying to guess how Sally wants to end it. I’ve been trying to predict that for the last seven years so it was really wonderful to read the scripts and see her ideas. And they don’t disappoint.”

Happy Valley, TVNZ 1, Monday, January 9