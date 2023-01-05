Actor and writer Max Thieriot draws on his own experiences for new drama Fire Country

The new TV drama Fire Country takes place in Northern California and follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a convict.

He’s hoping to redeem himself and shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Programme, where prisoners join Cal Fire to help out local firefighters.

But things get complicated when Donovan finds out he has been sent to his former hometown – where his father (Billy Burke) is chief firefighter and his mother (Diane Farr) oversees the state-wide Cal Fire programme – and everyone is forced to face the secret that drove him away.

The series is inspired by Thieriot’s own upbringing in wildfire-prone Occidental, California, population 1000.

He began work on Fire Country, his first show as a writer, during Covid, when his current TV drama Seal Team – on which he had played Navy Seal Clay Spenser since 2017 – was shut down.

“I’d never tried pitching anything or even finishing writing anything, but I think because it was personal, it was easy to create and move forward with it and I always wrote this character with myself in mind,” he admits.

But, when the show got greenlit and he was cast as the lead, Thieriot was faced with the almost impossible task of shooting two network series at the same time, with one in Los Angeles and the other in Vancouver, Canada.

Supplied Actor Max Thieriot initally had to juggle working on both Fire Country and Seal Team. “Life is crazy...,” he says. “But I’m young and I can keep up and I like staying busy.”

“We shot the pilot for Fire Country during Covid and it got picked up right away so, thankfully, we started season six of Seal Team before we started shooting the second episode of Fire Country and I was able to work it right into the gap in between,” he explains.

“Life is crazy and I’ve got a couple of kids to throw in there and we’re moving up to Vancouver to shoot a TV show. But I’m young and I can keep up and I like staying busy.”

While the actor launched the show without comment on how he’d keep up his dual roles, the secret was finally out in November when his Seal Team character was killed off in a tragic shooting.

“That was the end of something that was such a big part of my life and you feel like a little bit of you is dying too,” he said after that episode aired.

“But Fire Country is my baby and something I’ve poured my heart into and, frankly, I didn’t imagine that it would take off so quickly or even at all.

“I love what I’m doing now,” he adds, “but is there a part of me that wished that somehow, I could have done both? Of course, there is.”

Growing up in Occidental, Thieriot admits being in a small town always at risk of being burned to the ground was something he took in his stride.

“The biggest fire everyone knows about was when I was two, so that’s gone from my memory,” he adds, “but the most memorable ones are more recent, like a large portion of Santa Rosa being destroyed and all the lives that were tragically lost, including firefighters.

Supplied Fire Country actor Max Thieriot vividly recalls the inferno in Santa Rosa. “When that fire came ... it was so fast and so explosive that the firefighters really didn’t have time to try and stop it.”

“I remember being there and it was one of those things that when that fire came – and it came up the same sort of path that it followed before – it was so fast and so explosive that the firefighters really didn’t have time to try and stop it.

“So it became more about just trying to save lives at that point, not trees or structures.

“I remember texting my friends who are firefighters up there and they shared some horrendous things they saw.

“I won’t reveal, but we ended up evacuating my mom and so we were suddenly there, in the middle of the night, with ash pouring down on everybody while we all helped load up everyone’s animals and go from place to place to get them to somewhere there was no vegetation around.”

Not surprisingly, one of the biggest challenges in recreating some of the epic fires that the characters face on the show is not putting anyone at risk by letting the fires they are filming get out of control.

“We’re all so fortunate we work with a really amazing VFX (visual effects) team,” Thieriot says.

“Depending on the time of the year, we can have more on-camera fire, and sometimes we can have no on-camera fire, so it’s great to have incredible visual effects to rely on because sometimes they really make it all look much scarier than it is.”

Fire Country, TVNZ 2, Monday (January 16)