Why Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson is planning to go grey

Jenny-May Clarkson is probably the first television presenter – possibly worldwide – to talk about her sweaty armpits on national television.

On top of that, this is the year the Breakfast host plans to let her hair go grey, something that, only a few years ago, would have caused many television executives to start pulling out their own locks – and begin casting around for a younger model to replace her.

“I think I just am at a point where I go, ‘I am enough. This is me’,” says the 48-year-old presenter. “And if me isn’t good enough, then I’ll either be moved on or I will move on myself.”

Clarkson, who joined Breakfast in 2019, admits she still suffers from self-doubt at times but adds, “that’s a whole other conversation”.

“I’ve been in this industry for a long time now. I just want to think I’m at a stage where I’m comfortable with who I am. Whether I’m in the makeup room or I’m at home, I’m no different,” she says.

“The only difference between me being on TV and me being in other spaces is (off screen) I’m probably wearing a pair of track pants, jandals or slippers and a T-shirt.

“It’s quite funny sometimes. I might be at Kmart or somewhere like that and people look at me, and you can tell they’re going, ‘Is it her?’. And yeah, this is me. This is actually who I am and I’m OK with it.”

Clarkson, who grew up in the small King Country town of Piopio, never set out to be on television.

She fully expected to follow in her parents’ footsteps into some kind of community service job.

“I always had aspirations to be a school teacher or a cop and then, at some point, I decided that I was going to be a Silver Fern. Television didn’t even feature in my thinking,” she says.

She almost finished a teaching degree, represented New Zealand at netball and did time in the police but, on a break from the latter, was approached by a radio personality while having coffee in a cafe and asked to consider a career on the airwaves.

“I jumped at it. I thought, ‘Give it a go. What have I got to lose? If I do it and I suck, then I’ll move on to something else’,” Clarkson says.

“For me, it was about the opportunity to stretch myself, to throw myself into something that would be well outside my comfort zone. I have no regrets.”

She has since worked in various television roles, including sports commentator, reporter and newsreader. However, Breakfast was very different in that it required her to reveal a lot of herself to viewers.

“Your audience can see right through you if you’re not being authentic,” Clarkson says, adding it took a while for her to become comfortable on that couch.

“I think at the beginning, it’s kind of constantly second guessing and going, ‘Should I do this? Should I say that? Should I be this way?’. And then I think experience teaches us that actually being you is enough.”

So when Breakfast returns this week, Clarkson, who chopped her long hair at the end of 2022, hopes she will be well on the way to embracing her greys.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a long time. I’ve been grey since I was at secondary school and have spent a lot of money on getting my hair dyed and I just have got to a point where I’m over it,” she says.

“I’m 48 and I’m happy to embrace it. For me, it’s about being true to who I am.

“I’ve had a really great career, and I’m very grateful for that, but I guess I’m just at a point where I kind of go, ‘Well, if they’re going to get rid of me, they can get rid of me’.

“But I want to do it my way, being just true to me as a person. This is something that I want to do.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve got bosses that are actually quite supportive of it.

“And if people look at me on TV and go, ‘Gosh, it’s great to see somebody embracing (the grey hair)’ and then wanting to embrace whatever it is about themselves that they’ve been wanting to but just haven’t quite had the confidence to do so, then that is all good.”

