Laughter is the best medicine for doctors turned TV funnymen

Laughter proved infectious for many entertainers who initially saw their careers going in a different direction. We take a look at the entertainers who initially planned a career in medicine.

Graeme Garden

The Goodies’ Graeme Garden traded a bedside for taking the pulse of the comedy scene. The son of a surgeon, he read medicine at Cambridge. There he mixed with the likes of Python John Cleese and fellow Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor, but after qualifying as a doctor he went into entertainment. He later told The Independent newspaper, “My medical knowledge is a blessing – or a curse. I experience a slightly better form of hypochondria, with a wider variety of conditions to choose from, for me and others. I did actually buy a medical textbookthe other day. It’s a fascinating subject.”

Paul Sinah

The Chase’s Paul Sinah trained at St George’s Hospital medical school before becoming a GP in 1995. While there he discovered a new passion for performing on stage as a comedian. He eventually quit medicine to focus on comedy but quizzing was always part of his life. “As a kid, I quizzed. I represented my local junior school and senior school at quizzing,” he told Radio Berkshire. “And as a student I used to supplement my income by playing quiz machines. But there’s something about being a full-time doctor that real life takes over and you don’t really have time to quiz.”

Ken Jeong

This actor and comedian is probably best known as Mr Chow in The Hangover movies but he also starred in a sitcom called Dr. Ken, where he played a doctor juggling his career and family. You can also find him on YouTube where he answers medical questions from Twitter. Talking about his bedside manner on National Public Radio, he recalled, “I was so super serious as a doctor. I would bark orders at my nurses. I was hard core. I wanted to make sure I did my job right. I was perfectly trained to be a physician. You know, it wasn’t a fluke. I worked hard at it.”

Graham Chapman

This English comedian, actor and writer was one of the six members of the Monty Python comedy troupe. He began writing comedy at Cambridge University with fellow student John Cleese. While he qualified as a medical doctor at Barts Hospital Medical College he never practised medicine professionally. But his comedy career almost came about by accident. “I was thinking of medicine merely because my brother was at medical school. I saw a piece of the Cambridge Footlights Revue televised, so I thought, ‘I’d like to go to Cambridge’. I hadn’t realised that had entered my thinking – it had subconsciously – so I found out how to get to Cambridge ... so that’s where I went to do my medicine rather than straight to a London hospital.”

Julie Walters

Julie Walters found a captive audience for her jokes when she signed up for nurses training as an 18 year old. “Oh, I loved being with the patients so much,” she told The Telegraph newspaper. “I was very good at making them laugh but, unfortunately, terrified of everything else the job involved. And that’s not ideal.” She quit after 18 months.

Bonnie Hunt

This Emmy-nominated star of Cheaper By The Dozen, was an oncology nurse for many years. It was while working as a nurse that she moonlighted at the Second City Improv troupe. She says the strength she gained as a nurse prevented her from being “devastated” by rejection when she auditioned for roles. But she hasn’t put her medical past behind her and still volunteers as an advocate for newly diagnosed cancer patients.

Going by the book

Several authors also started their careers as doctors. They include...

Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle practised medicine after graduating from the University of Edinburgh in 1881 with a medical degree. He is said to have based his most famous creation on his mentor, Dr Joseph Bell, who was known for his powers of observation and deduction.

Max Max director and writer George Miller raised money for his post-apocalyptic action series while working at St Vincent’s Hospital in New South Wales. His other cinema work ranges from the movies Happy Feet and Babe to Lorenzo’s Oil.

Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School in 1969 but did not practise medicine, turning to a writing career instead. Crichton began writing whileat Harvard and says, “I stopped believing that one day I’d love it (medicine) and realised that what I loved was writing.” His experience in medical school still stood him in good stead. He created the medical TV drama ER and The Andromeda Strain. His books have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide and more than a dozen have been adapted into films.

Stand-up comedian and author Adam Kay quit as a doctor after a caesarean section went horribly wrong. The baby died and the mother ended up in intensive care. He told The Belfast Telegraph, “I’d had many difficult days at work prior to that and my coping mechanisms were enough to deal with those. But there was a maximum I could deal with and it was that day.” He documented his memoirs as a junior doctor in This Is Going To Hurt, which was turned into a TV series of the same name starring Ben Whishaw.

Other doctors who had literary careers include playwright Anton Chekhov, Somerset Maugham and Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini.