The biggest shake-up Shortland Street has ever had is coming

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

Is Shortland Street hospital as we know it gone – the final victim of an out-of-control bushfire that ripped through Ferndale at the end of 2022?

When New Zealand’s longest-running drama returns, it will look very different.

“It’s the biggest shake-up we’ve ever had,” says Michael Galvin who, as a 26-year veteran of the series, has seen more end-of-year cliffhangers than any other member of the cast.

“Usually, there’s just a few people whose lives are in jeopardy, but this time it involves everyone so you’d have to say it’s the most dramatic one yet.”

And while lives do hang in the balance, the hospital itself is a fire-ravaged shell of its former self, which begs the question, where are all those medical staff going to go?

“Other hospitals do exist in Ferndale. We hear about St Catherine’s and Central all the time so maybe, finally, we’re going to get to see inside them,” Galvin suggests.

“Certainly, in terms of the buildings, this is the most different Shortland Street has ever been. The stuff we’ve done coming back, it’s really quite something.”

Supplied Michael Galvin says the life of every character on Shortland Street is changed by the fire.

However, Galvin believes drastic change is nothing new for the drama, which celebrated 30 years on screen last year.

“I think it’s why it survives. The writers are always doing it. They’re always thinking of new ideas, ways to maintain the essence of what makes it great but change things enough so that new life is breathed into it,” he says, adding he is continually surprised himself.

“About once a month I read the scripts and I go, ‘They are doing what?’ so that says something.

“If they can shock an old hand like me they can shock anyone.”

Supplied TK (Ben Mitchell) and Chris (Michael Galvin) face the flames of the Shortland Street blaze.

Galvin says the life of every character is changed by the fire, not least Chris Warner who was ousted as CEO last year by Dr TK Samuels (Ben Mitchell).

More recently, his relationship with Vivienne (Katherine Kennard) also ended, leaving him on his own with granddaughter Amalie.

However, the news that TK’s cancer has returned could put him back in the hot seat and have him oversee the raising of the hospital from the ashes.

“At first, Chris was very angry about being ousted as CEO, but then I think he realised he was better off without that position,” Galvin says.

“But then again, it may not be about what he wants, but rather about what Shortland Street needs because they need someone who really cares to get it all back to where it was.

“And Shortland Street is his life. He’s got his family and he’s got the hospital and, in a way, they’re intermingled as far as he’s concerned.”

The mayhem at a glance

At the end of 2022, the futures – if not lives – of several Ferndale favourites hung in the balance. Here is a reminder of what happened in those final dramatic minutes.

Supplied Maeve Mullins (Jess Sayer), Madonna Diaz (Marianne Infante) and Villiami (Theo David) watch in horror as the bushfire rages.

Brightshine youth pastor Scott (Jaxin Hall), the erstwhile boyfriend of Dawn (Rebekah Randell), is assumed dead, abandoned in the burning hospital after the church leader Rebekah (Antonia Prebble) bludgeoned him with a fire extinguisher (above).

A heavily pregnant Dr Esther Samuels (Ngahuia Piripi) is critically ill after her heart virtually gave out after she and fiance Dr Marty Walker (Scott Smart) had to shelter in a river (left) after being trapped by the fire while camping.

Conman Marc (Will Alexander) is on the missing list after Madonna (Marianne Infante) refused to prioritise him for evacuation after discovering he had not only stolen all her money but was also trying to hook up with Monique (Courtenay Louise).

Believing he murdered her son Wilder (Darby McKessar), a distraught Nurse Maeve Mullins (Jess Sayer) assaulted Scott before Rebekah finished him off. Will she be blamed for his death?

Also missing from those gathered outside the hospital as it went up in flames was Maeve’s estranged wife Nicole Miller (Sally Martin). She was last seen apparently trapped in the burning IV Bar she owns.

Finally, Dr Harper Whitley-McCaskill (Ria Vandervis) – off her meds and out of control – abandons husband Drew (Ben Barrington), and their three children, and rides off on her motorcycle in a scene reminiscent of the way her character originally arrived on the drama in 2013.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights from Monday January 23