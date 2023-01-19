Treasure Island's Matty McLean shares wedding worries as he absconds to Treasure Island

Many a person planning a wedding has probably wished they could just abscond to a tropical island. Breakfast’s Matty McLean did just that – but not because of any pre-wedding angst.

In September, the popular TV presenter handed over the reins on their wedding plans to now husband Ryan Teece to travel to Fiji to take part in Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves.

“You sit tight and hope that your partner hasn’t done anything crazy,” he says of being out of contact at such a crucial time.

“I did have a moment when I got out there and we were cooking our rice in the pot for the first time when I thought, ‘What the hell have I done? Why am I putting myself through this?’ but this is a show that just gets under your skin,” McLean says.

READ MORE:

* Matty McLean shares photos from beachside wedding with husband Ryan Teece

* Celebrity Treasure Island head back to its roots with Fans and Favs season in Fiji

* Matty McLean says he's lived some of his proudest moments on Celebrity Treasure Island



“You cannot help but say ‘yes’ when they call and offer you a second shot at it.”

McLean, a contestant on the 2019 season series won by Sam Wallace, never felt he had the chance to prove himself before his elimination in that series.

Now he is back as one of eight former contestants taking on a team of the reality series’ most ardent fans.

Supplied Matty McLean handed over the reins on their wedding plans to take part in Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves.

Overseen by hosts Bree Tomasel and former Shortland Street star Jayden Daniels, the 16 contestants are competing for the treasure, $50,000 for the charity of their choice.

“There have certainly been moments over the last three years where I’ve really felt like I had some unfinished business, so I always hoped I would one day get my shot at redemption – and here we are,” McLean says.

The television presenter –competing for Zeal Education Trust – will be doing things very differently this time round.

“I went in last time as a fan of the show, thinking that I would be able to play the game the way I’d seen it played in the past, but people weren’t really interested in playing that way,” he says.

Instagram: @mattymcleannz Matty McLean has shared intimate photos from his beachside wedding.

“This time, I’m hoping there are people that really want to strategise, play hard and have some fun. I’m going to go out there and leave nothing on the floor and then, if it doesn’t work out for me, I can leave feeling satisfied that I at least gave it everything.

“Last time I felt like I didn’t really get to do that.”

However, while in 2019 he knew many of his teammates, either personally or by reputation, this time the competition truly are unknowns.

“These are eight fans I’ve literally never seen before in my life and I don’t know anything about them,” McLean says.

“I don’t know how they play the game. I don’t know how competitive they are, how limited they are, how strategic they’re going to be. I know nothing about them and that is kind of terrifying.”

However, he’s not letting that – or anything else – deter him from another chance at winning.

“I became a fan of these kinds of shows when I was about 11 or 12 and desperately wanted to be a part of one for such a long time,” the now 36-year-old says.

“Now that I’ve finally got the chance to do it, not once but twice, I definitely want to make sure that this time I just enjoy the experience and the adventure.”

Treasure Islands: Fans Vs Faves, TVNZ 2