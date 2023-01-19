How well do Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells know each other? TV hosts take marriage guidance test

The two Seven Sharp presenters took a very different approach to the challenging task.

After five years of working together on Seven Sharp, Stuff decided to find out just how well Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells really know each other.

We asked them each four questions – used by marriage guidance counsellors – aimed to test the strength of a relationship.

Here’s how they both scored.

READ MORE:

* Hilary Barry takes aim at passengers who recline on domestic flights

* What the Wordle? Guys, Hilary Barry has been secretly trolling us all year with Wordle

* Changed man? The 'moderate' Jeremy Wells

* Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry and the real cost of those Covid chocolate fish



Jeremy

When is Hilary’s birthday?

December 4, 1969.

Hilary: Correct.

What is her biggest pet peeve?

Probably when people get the grammar wrong.

You know, if they don’t get an apostrophe somewhere correctly or they use the wrong tense in a situation, if they use too many words.

Hilary: I don’t know what my pet peeve is but that would definitely be up there.

Supplied Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells from Seven Sharp.

What’s something that would cheer Hilary up if she was sad?

It’s hard to be sad when you’re doing what we do – and I’ve never seen her sad – but if she was, I’d say, ‘Would you like a cuppa?’ Hillary just loves a cup of tea.

Hilary: I do love a cup of tea. I think that’s a good answer.

Is she a dog or a cat person?

I would say a dog over a cat.

Hilary: A dog definitely. Cats don’t really like me.

Hilary

If Jeremy could be any animal, what would it be?

I feel like it would be something big and beautiful. Okay, I’m going to go polar bear.

Jeremy: Oh my god, I love polar bears. I understand that there are a lot of their environments sort of melting but I do like polar bears and I’d love to be one. A great choice.

What’s the No 1 thing on his bucket list?

Gosh, his bucket list is so long, it’s unbelievable. I mean, he wants to probably learn how to bake the perfect cake but, you know how he loves cricket, I think if he was able to hit a six at the MCG or maybe bowl somebody out and break the middle wicket. That would be it, wouldn’t it?

Jeremy: Totally. Oh, my goodness. You know, someone could bowl me on the MCG and I could hit a six, or just attempt to hit a six on the MCG, that would be amazing. She’s bang on with that one.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Hilary Barry says Jeremy would be a polar bear.

What is his favourite food?

I can tell you there are lots of things. He loves apples. He’s got a real sweet tooth. He loves peppermint slice and chocolate chippie biscuits, dagwood sandwiches – the list goes on. He’s a real foodie.

Jeremy: I am a real foodie. I have a chocolate chippie biscuit every afternoon with a cup of tea.

Is Jeremy a risk-taker?

I don’t even have to think about that. Yeah, he’s a big risk-taker.

Jeremy: I definitely am. In a way, that’s how I ended up on Seven Sharp.

Supplied “When I’m out in public on the weekend, people say, ‘Well, where’s Jeremy?’ says Hilary Barry.

Hilary and Jeremy reminisce on their match made in TV heaven

This time five years ago, Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells were virtual strangers.

However, it seems TVNZ’s matchmaking skills are second to none and these days ‘Hilary and Jeremy’ are as famous a Kiwi pairing as a pie and tomato sauce.

“When I’m out in public on the weekend, people say, ‘Well, where’s Jeremy?’ says Barry, who was already one of the country’s best known television faces when she was chosen to co-host TVNZ 1’s weeknight current events show.

“It’s very funny how people think that we might be hanging out on the weekends as well.”

It could easily have gone pear-shaped. Barry was the multi-award winning newsreader at TV3 before she jumped ship after 23 years to join TVNZ in 2016. Wells was, at the time his name come up for Seven Sharp, still best known to many viewers as Mikey Havoc’s sidekick Newsboy and host of satirical shows like Eating Media Lunch and The Unauthorised History of New Zealand.

STUFF Once a thumb in the nose of New Zealand's media establishment, Jeremy Wells has since become one of its stars.

They were barely passing work acquaintances when TVNZ took a punt on them being a match made in heaven.

“It was like speed dating when we first started,” Barry says. “But Jeremy certainly had a reputation as a thoroughly likable person with a wonderful sense of humour, so I had every expectation that we would get on like a house on fire.”

Wells was not so confident.

“Initially, I was a little bit concerned, because I can take a laissez-faire approach to work at times,” he says, in his trademark tongue-in-cheek fashion. “I had heard that she was very dedicated, very focused and a thorough professional. Obviously, I’m not a thorough professional. I’m a semi-professional – maybe call me a professional amateur.”

Their first official meeting was at a photo shoot for publicity shots to accompany the announcement they were the new Seven Sharp hosts.

Supplied Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells enjoy their tea-times together. “Hillary just loves a cup of tea,” says Jeremy.

“That was the first time we’d actually met and spent time together and, suddenly, we’re having to stand right next to each other, kind of like for wedding photos,” Barry says. “You’ve got to stand really close, you’re in each other’s personal space. You do get to know somebody very quickly doing this job.”

Five years on, Barry and Wells spend more time with each other than they do with their respective partners. They sit next to each other for hours each day in the newsroom, preparing for that 30 minutes on the Seven Sharp couch.

“You have to trust each other a lot,” Wells says.

“There are bits where we’re just chatting away and talking off the back of the story. That’s never scripted, so you’ve got to know that the person is going to pick up the ball and run with it if you throw them a pass.

“When you’re first starting out, you don’t think about it too much at the time because if you did, you’d probably never do the job.”

Going in to their sixth year on screen, they have nothing but praise for each other.

Wells describes his co-host as incredibly professional but fun – and funny. “She’s a nice person.”

Barry is just as fulsome in her praise of Wells.

“I consider this the best gift of my career working with Jeremy. He’s great fun, a thoroughly likeable person. You know, the times off camera are just as much fun as the time spent on camera,” she says.