Megan Cusack finds an unlikely ally in Call The Midwife

Nancy (Megan Cusack) helps a mother whose new-born baby is suffering from a clotting disorder in this week’s episode of Call The Midwife. But secretly she needs help of her own for the caring midwife is fraught with worry over running up hire-purchase debts and having to resort to borrowing from a money-lender.

When the full extent of her debt is revealed, it’s Nurse Crane who unexpectedly steps in to lend advice.

“Nancy faces a real challenge,” says Cusack. “And what’s great about it is that Nurse Crane helps her through it. My favourite thing about this series is how a real friendship develops between the two of them.

“There’s lot of intertwining things that they both understand about each other and it really gets to come out over the course of the episodes.”

READ MORE:

* Marriage proposal mix up for Call The Midwife duo as Tom Cruise creates problems on set

* Call The Midwife gets set for a special Christmas delivery

* Call The Midwife star reveals cystic fibrosis crusade



“It was a nice story,” adds Linda Bassett, who plays the formidable Phyllis Crane. “And Nurse Crane also faces a challenge this series because they want to retire her. So, we’ll see what happens there.”

Elsewhere this week, Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) meets a newlywed on her rounds and the case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.

And Trixie (Helen George) puts her cookery skills to the test by throwing a dinner party at Matthew’s (Olly Rix) apartment for the midwives. Not known for great culinary skills, she is slightly overwhelmed by the task at hand.

It’s not the first time, of course, that Nancy has been harbouring a secret. Shortly after she arrived at Nonnatus House in season 10, it was revealed that she was an unmarried mother who gave birth aged 16 and that her daughter lives in a Catholic orphanage – a rather shocking thing back in 1960s society, particularly so among the nuns.

Supplied Trixie (Helen George, left), Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett, middle) and Nancy (Megan Cusack, right).

Cusack laughs when she recalls one of the first things she had to do after landing her big break on the show.

“I bluffed that I could ride a bike, even though I hadn’t ridden one in 14 years. But I thought there’s a reason there’s the phrase, ‘It’s like riding a bike’.

“There was a scene with about 12 of us taking off together and we had to cycle past the camera that cost something like £100,000, and I was positioned right by the camera, and I also had to avoid everyone else that was cycling around me.

“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this is it. This is how I lose my job.’ But, luckily, no cameras or other actors were damaged in the process.”

Cusack, 25, is the latest star of the Cusack acting dynasty. She is the granddaughter of Cyril and Maureen Cusack, her father is theatre producer Padraig and her aunts are Niamh, Sorcha, Catherine and Sinead, who is married to Jeremy Irons.

“My aunt Sinead played one of the doctors in the 2016 Call The Midwife Christmas Special in South Africa. She said the only reason I got the job, was because she was in it,” Cusack laughs.

Brought up in the town of Skibbereen in West Cork, and now living in London, she studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

“I grew up watching a lot of theatre and that’s what made me want to go into acting. But after doing Call the Midwife, I see it’s exciting to be part of a show where you can’t wait to get your scripts for the next episode and find out what happens to you and everybody else.

Supplied “I do feel a bit more independent now with Call The Midwife,” says Megan Cusack, above.

“I want to work across everything, and have the opportunity to play a different array of characters, and get stuck into things.

“My aunts and uncles do watch me in Call The Midwife. But there’s always a pressure having them as family because I’ve grown up watching them and I think they’re all incredibly talented at what they do. I can’t help but think I’ve got something to live up to. But I do feel a bit more independent now with Call The Midwife. I’ve progressed to feeling that I got it myself.

“I remember they used to come and see me in my drama school plays and it would always be like, ‘Now, do you want notes or not?’. But in a very loving way.

“My Aunt Niamh was always brilliant. She helped me through all of my auditions. So when she would come I would want to hear what she thought of my performance. It’s constructive criticism and you need that.

“I would love to do a play with my aunts but it would be absolutely petrifying at the same time.”

Call The Midwife, TVNZ 1, Saturday.