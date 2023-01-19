Why CSI Vegas star says getting a way with murder is 'darn near impossible'

Crime drama CSI: Vegas returns for season two with Marg Helgenberger back as Catherine Willows, the character she played in the original CSI.

Las Vegas is famous for its glittering casinos, extravagant stage shows and drive through-weddings.

On the surface it’s a city of frivolity, glamour and excess. But it’s also the setting for CSI: Vegas, the latest CSI spin-off, where crime keeps a group of diligent forensic investigators busy.

It stars Paula Newsome as lead investigator Maxine ‘Max’ Roby, a character whose colleague is Marg Helgenberger’s criminologist Catherine Willows.

“What is it they say? ‘Everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas’,” says Newsome when asked what is specific to CSI: Vegas.

“People go to Vegas to be able to do a bunch of things and have a bunch of fun and just live their best life. And as a result, on our show, we have a wide range of things that we can do because people do some wacky stuff here.”

Newsome says she’s never had a wild weekend in Las Vegas but admits she has been surprised by what she’s come across in the city.

“It’s amazing to me the little amount of clothes that people wear just walking around,” she says.

Most of CSI: Vegas, aside from some exterior scenes, is filmed in Newsome’s home town of Los Angeles.

Supplied Paula Newsome (above) plays lead investigator Maxine ‘Max’ Roby on the crime drama series CSI: Vegas.

CSI: Vegas is now in its second season and given what Newsome has no doubt learned about crime scenes (albeit fictional ones) and forensics, could she hypothetically get away with murder?

She laughs at the suggestion. “No. Los Angeles traffic can make you kind of angry, but I don’t think I’ve ever been drawn to murder. However, it is amazing how far the science has gone.

“I would say it is pretty darn near impossible because of the science, because of the forensics, because of what people can tell what happened and didn’t happen based on a little molecule, a speck or a trace of something. It’s darn near impossible to get rid of something when there is evidence.”

Newsome, who played the ill-fated love interest of Henry Winkler’s character in the dark comedy Barry, has been acting since she was a child growing up in Chicago.

While she has had guest roles on a number of shows such as Cougar Town, Castle, How To Get Away With Murder and Magnum P.I., CSI: Vegas is arguably one of her biggest television acting jobs.

The original CSI began in 2000 and its popularity spawned CSI: New York, CSI: Miami and CSI: Cyber.

“I think people feel the comfort and the intrigue of something that is so black and white as science,” says Newsome when asked about the appeal of the CSI franchise.

“I think people are challenged when they see a storyline. They like to figure it out before we [the CSI: Vegas characters] do.

“Also there’s a thrill of finding out there is a particular type of science or a clue or evidence that could tell the truth about something that happened. I think that’s fascinating and I think it’s really fun.”

Supplied “Max and I are both connectors. We like to connect with people,” says Paula Newsome of her character, Max.

Newsome says she enjoys being on set with Helgenberger, one of the original cast members of CSI.

“It’s such a pleasure working alongside someone who has different strengths than I do,” says Newsome.

“You know what I mean? As an actress, but also someone who has such a history with this franchise, she knows so much about how to play the scenes and the insides and outsides of being a criminalist.

“Talking about the characters, you have two very strong women. But what’s also nice about it is you get to see the vulnerabilities of these women and what’s important to them outside of work.”

When asked if she has anything in common with her character Max, Newsome says, “Max is a family name. My dad’s name was Max and many people in my family have the name Max. My parents almost named me Max. What else about Max? I think we have a similar sense of humour.

“Max and I are both connectors. We like to connect with people. She’s an amazing boss because she does it through connection rather than bossing people around. You know what I mean? She does it with humour and connection.”

CSI: Vegas, TVNZ 2, Tuesday, January 31.