Local documentary When Bob Came explores Bob Marley's influence on New Zealand

James Rolleston wasn’t even born when Bob Marley visited New Zealand in 1979 but the actor is well aware of the Jamaican reggae musician’s impact.

Rolleston, who starred in the Taika Waititi film Boy, is the presenter of When Bob Came, a documentary series which looks at Marley’s trip to our shores where he performed at Western Springs, accompanied by his band, The Wailers.

The television programme features archival footage from Marley’s visit and it delves into the musician’s appeal to New Zealanders over the years.

Murray Cammick imagery Bob Marley's visit to New Zealand in 1979

The documentary includes interviews with musician and activist Tigilau Ness, who recalls being at Western Springs, while Oscar Kightley, Anika Moa, Troy Kingi and others each talk about what Marley means to them.

“Bob Marley struck a chord with New Zealanders, first with his music, then with his point of view and unapologetic freedom of thought,” says Angela Cudd, a director and producer of When Bob Came.

“It was a freedom that many New Zealanders needed at such a contentious time in our history and that’s possibly what elevated Bob from musician to legend.

“In particular, Bob Marley articulated the post-colonial reality and challenged the status quo in a way that deeply resonated. People saw themselves in him and it’s fair to say that they still do.

“There’s a reason he’s referred to as Uncle Bob here in Aotearoa – Bob felt like he was a part of our family and represented us.

“For some he spoke to the struggle, for others it was the love songs that resonated. He’s a legend and his uplifting message of liberation continues to resonate.”

Supplied James Rolleston fronts Bob Marley documentary.

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981, aged 36, but his music had a lasting effect on New Zealand’s music scene.

Rolleston remembers hearing Marley’s music in his hometown of Ōpōtiki.

“I have a lot of love and respect for reggae music and Bob Marley himself,” he says, citing Roots, Rock, Reggae as his favourite Bob Marley song.

“Growing up in Ōpōtiki, he was quite a big person back home. A lot of people listened to him.”

Rolleston is best known for film acting roles. Besides Boy, he has appeared in The Dark Horse, The Breaker Upperers and Whina plus the television shows Golden Boy and Shortland Street.

He made headlines in 2016 at age 19 when the car he was driving crashed into a bridge near Ōpōtiki.

Rolleston spent a month in a coma and had a fractured leg and brain injury.

Rehabilitation included relearning to walk and talk.

“That was quite tough dealing with my fatigue and just other cognitive issues that I had,” he says. “It was challenging around the media and stuff, and in the public eye kind of thing, but I’m happy that I was able to get through it all.”

Supplied Cliff Curtis (left) and James Rolleston in The Dark Horse.

So how is he doing now?

“I’m doing a lot better today,” he says. “I’ve come a long way. I still have issues cognitively. But building and forcing my brain to problem solve, it’s only all good stuff.”

Building is what Rolleston is doing between film and television gigs. He lives in Auckland where he works as a hammer hand.

“I’m still doing a little bit of acting,” he says. “I did a film last year with Julian Dennison.”

The film Rolleston is referring to is One Winter, which is set during the time of the 1981 Springbok tour. It also stars Rhys Darby and Minnie Driver. A release date has yet to be announced.

When asked if he has any ambitions to work abroad in countries such as the United States and Australia, Rolleston says, “I’d love to eventually, you know, one day head overseas and do some projects over there but at the moment, I’m quite happy to just be here and work here.”

When Bob Came, TVNZ+ from February 6