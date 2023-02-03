Rebecca Gibney raises a glass to local series Under The Vines

Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards return for season two of Under The Vines, the local comedy drama set in a Central Otago vineyard.

While New Zealanders enjoy the remainder of summer, Rebecca Gibney is wrapped up warmly and skiing down mountains.

The actor is on holiday with her husband Richard and their drama student son, Zac.

“We’ve been travelling all over the US and Canada the last few weeks and we are currently in snowy Telluride,” Gibney says referring to the Colorado town.

Supplied Rebecca Gibney says viewers love the light-hearted romp through the vines.

Last year, Gibney, who lives in Dunedin, was working in scenic Central Otago, filming the second season of comedy drama Under The Vines.

She plays Daisy Monroe, a Sydney socialite, who unexpectedly finds herself running a vineyard named Oakley Wines with Louis Oakley (Charles Edwards), an ex-London lawyer.

The show’s first season proved a hit and Gibney was happy with the feedback.

READ MORE:

* Sue Perkins takes over the reins of Patriot Brains

* Feature film Whina starring Rena Owen to screen free-to-air on Waitangi Day

* Guy Pearce learns how to lie in A Spy Among Friends



“People loved it because it’s a light-hearted romp through an incredible landscape with lovely people and potential romance,” she says.

“After the sadness of the last few years I think it was a welcome relief to be able to disappear into something fun and warm. And then there’s wine on top of that. What’s not to love?”

Under The Vines’ fans are no doubt hoping for fun storylines and beautiful surroundings.

“Season two starts a couple of months after the end of season one, and we discover that there is a full house now living at Oakley,” says Gibney.

Supplied Charles Edwards and Rebecca Gibney in Under The Vines.

Simone, Louis’ wife, has arrived from the UK along with their son Julian and also living at

Oakley is Daisy’s best friend Griff (Dean O’Gorman).

“Griff is desperate to repair his relationship with winemaker Gus (Simon Mead), Louis and Simone are also attempting to fix their marriage and, in the midst of everything, Daisy is struggling with symptoms of menopause which she refuses to discuss or acknowledge,” says Gibney.

“On top of everything, they are running out of money.”

Under The Vines’ cast includes Sara Wiseman, John Bach and Cohen Holloway and viewers should look out for some new arrivals.

“We have a few new faces joining the cast,” says Gibney. “The fabulous Kirk Torrance plays Dr David, a potential new love interest for Daisy. Gorgeous Amanda Billing also joins us as the local cop and the delightful Acushla-Tara Kupe is set to stir things up as Dr David’s daughter who may or may not warm to Daisy.”

Besides playing the lead, Gibney is also an executive producer on Under The Vines.

When asked how acting compares with being an executive producer she says, “As an actor, your responsibility is to create a character, learn your lines, show up on time and do the job to the best of your ability, but you are not really in control of much more than that.

Supplied Charles Edwards and Rebecca Gibney in Under The Vines.

“As an executive producer there is obviously more control over the full outcome of the project.

“I love it but I do have to wear two hats and sometimes I’m not good at swapping them out.

“I’m lucky in that there is enormous support from our production team and once we are shooting I try to take off the executive producer hat and focus on being an actor.”

If you’re wondering what liquid is in those wine glasses that the actors drink from, Gibney says, “We often use actual alcohol-free wine or apple juice and soda if it’s champagne. Ribena used to be a substitute as well but the sugar rush was always a killer.”

On her Instagram account, which has more than 200,000 followers, Gibney provides a behind-the-scenes peek at life on the Under The Vines set.

It is on this social media platform that she also shares other aspects of her life including how she feels about growing older in the television industry.

“I think the days of women over a certain age not being given good roles is over,” says Gibney.

“We are seeing a lot more women leaders in our industry and there are a lot of series with older women as the main protagonists.

“I will continue to create roles for women over a certain age, as I did with Wanted, as there are a lot of us out there who want to see their peers portrayed onscreen – and not just as mothers or grandmothers but strong individuals who are still full of life and zest and who have a lot to offer.”

Under The Vines, TVNZ 1, Sunday, February 12