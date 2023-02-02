Home And Away finally gets its first Indigenous Australian star after 35 years

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Acting newcomer Kyle Shilling is making waves – and history – as Home And Away’s first Indigenous Australian character.

“I’m stoked to be able to fill those shoes and to represent my culture on this international TV show,” he says, of being the first indigenous actor cast in the drama’s 35 years on screen.

“It’s been a long time coming but in the last couple of years a lot of shows have been doing it, and it’s great to see Australian TV productions involving a lot more indigenous people and also giving us a voice in our own TV series as well.”

Supplied Kyle Shilling plays Mali Hudson on Home And Away.

Shilling says there might be a negative reaction from some viewers in much the same way there was when the drama introduced a Māori family three years ago.

“I’ve grown up with a lot of incidents in my life that have been because of who I am and my culture,” he says.

“And, you know what, if there’s going be people that hate on it, I’m just going to go, ‘Well, you’re watching it and, as much as you probably don’t like it, you’re learning from it’.”

READ MORE:

* The contestant fan-girling Jayden Daniels on Treasure Island: Fans v Faves

* Staying the course: Why MAFS Australia couples don't go the distance

* Antonia Prebble relishing her 'most brutal' Shortland Street scenes



Shilling plays Mali Hudson, an old friend of Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor), who turns up to help MacKenzie (Emily Weir) put together a nursery for Dean and Ziggy’s (Sophie Dilllman) soon-to-be-born baby.

More about the character will be revealed over the next few weeks and Shilling can’t wait for storylines that touch on Mali’s indigenous heritage.

Supplied Kawakawa Fox-Reo plays Nikau Parata on Home and Away – a member of the first Māori family on the show.

In the same way the show’s producers employed Māori cultural advisers when it introduced the Parata family in 2020, an Aboriginal consultant is on board to help with Mali’s storylines.

“It’s very difficult with our culture because there’s more than 500 different tribal groups,” Shilling says. “There’s over 500 different language groups and everything like that too but, yeah, we’ve got a consultant on board and he’s amazing.

“He’s jumping through hoops, making sure everything’s done correctly. He’s gone through all the protocol, all the touching base with everyone to make sure everything’s all right. It’s a big job and I’m glad I’ve got someone here to back me up.”

Shilling says his character’s cultural background will be introduced slowly but he can’t wait for it to happen.

“The (Parata) boys had their moments during the haka and stuff, and I can’t wait to have that moment of, you know, hopefully bringing cousins and family members and friends in to do this really beautiful kind of corroboree ceremony celebration for something to do with Mali or a friend or a family member. I’m really excited for that.

“I think it’s going to be positive. Mali is this positive person who loves his family and loves his culture but there’s always going to be negativity around positivity. You can’t do this kind of job and not expect that.”

The TV Guide – TV made easy For all your TV news, entertainment and listings. Subscribe now

While he acknowledges the importance of his ground-breaking role, he is not averse to a bit of fun, hoping the Home And Away producers are also planning some action for his character.

“I’d love a big, action-packed moment where something happens and Mali comes in for the rescue or something like that,” he says, admitting it would be good experience for his ambition to become a Hollywood-style action hero.

Supplied Kyle Shilling says his character’s cultural background will be introduced slowly.

“As soon as Marvel are ready to sign me up, I’m all theirs,” he jokes.

Meanwhile, Shilling, who turned to acting after injury ended his career as professional dancer, is just glad the scenes he has been filming in secrecy for the past six months are finally making it to screen.

The 28-year-old actor says he’s been like a kid waiting to open a Christmas present in the lead-up to his debut and it’s an excitement shared by his whole family.

“My nanny is a big (Home And Away) fanatic,” he says.

“When I was a kid, we’d have dinner and come 7pm we’d all go into the lounge room and watch it with her.

“My mum and dad are over the moon and they’ve started watching it now and I’m getting friends messaging me things like, ‘I’m going to have to start watching it’ and I’m like, ‘Yep, you will’. Yeah, everyone’s stoked.

“I couldn’t be more proud. I’m just glad that I could do this for my family and friends as well.”

Home and Away, TVNZ 2 weeknights