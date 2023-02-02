Emmy-winning local LGBTQIA+ series returns as Rūrangi: Rising Lights

Rūrangi’s culture war intensifies while ancestors from the past reach out to the living in Rūrangi: Rising Lights.

It’s the small but mighty production that has made big waves here and overseas. The first season of Rūrangi won an International Emmy award for best short-form series last year, an incredible achievement for a local series.

Elz Carrad (Te Whakatōhea, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki), who stars as Caz in the series and was a newcomer to acting when he took on the role, says he initially didn’t realise “how big of a deal it was” to win such a prestigious award.

Supplied Elz Carrad as Caz on RÅ«rangi: Rising Lights

“Production let me babysit the trophy at home for a few days to enjoy its presence, so I took it to work and around to show the important people in my life and that’s when I realised it was something to be very proud of, based on their reactions. Seeing others buzz out was really cool. I’ll never forget their faces.”

The series follows Caz, a young trans man who returns to his rural hometown of Rūrangi after a decade away. Unaware that Caz has transitioned during his time in Auckland, his arrival sparks some surprise among his friends, Jem and Anahera (Awhina-Rose Ashby), and shock for his father, Gerard.

Back for season two and titled Rūrangi: Rising Lights, there are some changes in the small community, both on-screen and off.

Liam Coleman (Shortland Street) and Cohen Holloway (Under The Vines) have taken over the roles of Jem and Gerard because of scheduling conflicts for the actors who played them in season one – Arlo Green and Kirk Torrance.

Coleman says he had seen the first season of Rūrangi before he was cast as Jem in season two and thought it was “really beautifully done and such an important story. So it’s pretty awesome to be part of it now.”

You would expect that stepping into a character established by someone else would have its challenges but Coleman has slipped seamlessly into the part.

Supplied Liam Coleman, Elz Carrad and Cohen Holloway in Rūrangi: Rising Lights.

The actor and playwright says the support of his co-stars and the quality of the writing helped him ease into the role.

“Elz and Awhina, they were just so welcoming and they’re really genuine.”

Carrad, who has been lauded globally for his role as Caz, echoes Coleman’s sentiment.

He says he didn’t find the change in casting difficult and that both Coleman and Holloway “brought their own versions of the characters which was exciting, and I loved connecting with them”.

Anyone who watched season one will be rooting for Caz and Jem – childhood friends and sweethearts – to rekindle their relationship in season two.

But for Jem, that means coming to terms with his own sexuality. Living in a small country town, Jem is anxious about coming out.

As a gay man, Coleman says he can “absolutely” relate to Jem’s struggle and he drew upon his own background to convey what Jem is going through.

“I think it would be kind of hard to fake that experience because it’s not universal. Not everyone struggles with their sexuality.

“I can imagine it would be hard to understand if you’ve never had to go through that.”

Supplied Elz Carrad and Awhina-Rose Ashby in Rūrangi: Rising Lights.

Rūrangi: Rising Lights takes place two weeks after the end of season one and has Jem “navigating that attraction” with Caz. Coleman is hesitant to give away too much of the plot but assures that “it’s really cute, it’s a really beautiful story”.

For Caz, he also feels confused about the direction of his relationship with Jem.

“He’s torn between returning to Auckland or staying back in Rūrangi,” says Carrad.

And Rūrangi’s prodigal son is also trying to make up for lost time, particularly with his father Gerard, who initially found Caz’s transition confusing. “Part of him feels guilty for leaving and he often feels like a failed son.”

Rūrangi: Rising Lights is a story that explores many different themes, including family dynamics, gender expression, sexuality, reclaiming Māori identity, and even environmental issues. In short, there’s something for everyone.

It’s a heartfelt celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community but for viewers for whom the stories of Caz and Jem may be outside of their own experience, it’s also a chance to gain a better appreciation of life as a person who is gay or trans, or both.

“I think that’s why it’s so important that these stories get told,” says Coleman. “It’s not a true story, but these stories are real and it just helps bring a bit more understanding to our community as well, that we’re human.”

Rūrangi: Rising Lights, Prime, Sunday, February 12