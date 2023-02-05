Josh Kronfeld's fatherhood wish: 'It’s all the trials and tribulations that make you or break you'

If his career wasn’t on the rugby field, Josh Kronfeld would be playing harmonica on stage with his “pub band”.

Josh Kronfeld is a TV presenter and former rugby player who played 56 games for the All Blacks, and retired from professional rugby in 2003.

He competed in TVNZ’s Celebrity Treasure Island in 2004 and 2005 and is back for the latest season: Treasure Island: Fans v Faves. The 51-year-old lives in Auckland with his wife, Bronwyn, and two sons, Cassius, 13, and Arlo, 10.

I wish 10 years ago I’d known…. What I was going to get myself into by having kids. I’d have prepared myself a little bit more for fatherhood. I had just moved up to Auckland and was supporting my wife, who has a hairdressing business, Toni and Guy.

Hindsight is great to have but it’s all the trials and tribulations that make you or break you. All the good and bad leads to where you are today so without them I wouldn’t be the person I am today.

I wish I could swap lives with… A rock star. That would be the coolest job, playing in front of massive crowds. A group of girls gave me a harmonica for my 21st birthday and I taught myself to play it when we were at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. It was something to do between the games.

I came back and met a couple of guys and then the next thing I was in a pub band. We toured with Midge Marsden at one stage and did a couple of live festivals.

I can’t remember the name of the band but I appreciated the energy of being on stage. The hype is a whole other thing compared to playing rugby in front of a crowd.

I wish I could live in… I wouldn’t mind trying somewhere obscure, somewhere like a little small holiday hotel in Bali or even Sumatra. Somewhere simple with a lot of surfing.

I wish every day I could eat… As much as I wanted without putting on weight. I’m a glutton for food. I love all sorts. My issue is keeping the weight off, so I’d love to be able to eat everything - chocolate, meat, a whole lot of different tastes, as much as I like. I do have a soft spot for slow cooked meat.

The person I wish was on a banknote is… Well, pretty much everyone on a banknote is dead. If it was a sporting person, I’d pick someone like Murray Halberg because he was one of the greatest sports people alive and I love what he has done for the disability and sports community.

Our son has cerebral palsy and what Murray has done through his trust (the Halberg Foundation) is incredible. It would be amazing to have an iconic New Zealand artist or artwork on a note. Imagine a Hotere on a banknote.

The noise I wish I could never hear again is… The sound of tinnitus. I’ve got constant white noise. It’s like hearing the same sound as when you put a shell to your ear. It’s particularly bad when a room is noisy. I burst my eardrum recently so I’ve now got tinnitus in both ears.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with… my parents. I don’t get to see them enough. They’re great people. They live in rural Hawke’s Bay and it’s hard to get down to see them.

I wish New Zealand was… More flexible in its thinking. The last three years have shown how inflexible we have become in our thinking. We’re not good at being open to different ideas or viewing things from both sides. We’ve got people who make decisions because of something on social media, and I feel that at the top level right the way down to the bottom level.

Josh’s quick-fire shots:

Summer/winter

Beach/bush

Watch sport/play sport

Read/watch

Call/text

Cook/clean

Coffee/tea

Small town/big city

Speak/listen

Glass half full /glass half empty

Dinner party/restaurant

Group/one on one

Lark/owl

Dog/cat