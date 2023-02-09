Fire Country actor and producer Max Thieriot defends series against criticism from firefighters

A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence in new drama Fire Country.

Max Thieriot is hot property in Hollywood. Not only is he the star of Fire Country, now the most popular new series on American television, he is also the show’s creator and producer.

The fact it has been picked up for a second season already is the icing on the cake for the 34-year-old actor.

In Fire Country, Thieriot (Bates Motel, Texas Rising, Seal Team) plays Bode Donovan, a convict hoping to redeem himself and shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Programme, where prisoners join Cal Fire to work alongside local firefighters.

However, things get complicated when Donovan finds out he’s been sent to his former hometown, where his father (Billy Burke) is the fire chief and his mother (Diane Farr) oversees the state-wide Cal Fire programme.

His return forces his family, and those around them, to revisit secrets from the past.

Thieriot based the show – and its characters – on his own experiences growing up in the wildfire-prone Californian town of Occidental (population 1000).

“There’s a quaint thing about going home and seeing everybody. You walk into the hardware store or the post office or whatever and you know everyone, and there’s something really nice about that,” he says.

supplied Actor and writer Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan in the US drama series Fire Country.

“But, at the same time, you also know that when there’s any sort of drama, it’s kind of like amplified because everybody knows (about) it. And so a lot of the stuff that we show in the show reflects that and the characters are inspired by people that I grew up with and spent time around.”

While he’d been kicking around ideas for a series for years, the pandemic made him begin writing.

“I started writing a bunch of things in the past but never saw them through. But over Covid, I put my kids to bed and hit the computer until late into the night,” he says, admitting he never expected Fire Country to be such a big success.

“It’s kind of weird because I think I’ve been setting myself up for some level of letdown along the entire way. I haven’t wanted to get my hopes up so, in a way, (this success) doesn’t feel real.

“Even though I go to work, and I look at this crew and cast and all these wonderful people that I get to work with every day, see this thing in the world now, it still hasn’t fully sunk in.”

However, while viewers love the show, bosses at the real Cal Fire were not happy with it, condemning Fire Country before it even screened and claiming it was a misrepresentation of their work.

“It felt like they were passing judgment on something without knowing what it was or even seeing it and so it hurt a little bit,” Thieriot says.

“I created this show because I have nothing but admiration for those people who do those jobs. And I have a lot of friends who worked for that department – and other ones – and had done my homework so it’s a little frustrating.”

supplied “It’s totally a slow burn with cliffhangers and all that good sort of juicy soap and drama,” says Max Thieriot (left).

On set are former firefighters who work closely with the writers and also ensure what is depicted on screen is as accurate as possible.

“They are on hand at all times to make sure that everybody’s looking like they’re doing everything properly, that everything is used the right way.

“Obviously, it’s dramatised for television, but I think it’s important to try and do the best that we can to depict it as accurately as possible.

“But it is what it is. We’re going to continue to paint these people as being the heroes they are.”

Besides, while viewers might tune in for the action of the firefighting, Thieriot says they stay to see what happens to the characters whose backstories are slowly revealed as the series continues.

“These characters are all really on a journey and I think the people are really investing with them and sinking their teeth into that.

“It’s totally a slow burn with cliffhangers and all that good sort of juicy soap and drama.

“I love nothing more as a viewer than to be shocked and left wanting more. I want to be left sitting there going, ‘I can’t wait till next week to see what’s going to happen to these people’. It’s a slow, slow burn.”

Fire Country, TVNZ 2, Monday.