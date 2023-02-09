Fair Go's Pippa Wetzell says people should 'think twice' before handing over money

Fair Go’s motto is: “If you’ve been ripped off, short-changed or given the runaround and nobody wants to know... we do.”

For nearly 50 years, the programme’s team have been living by that slogan, fighting for the rights of New Zealanders who have fallen victim to scammers of one kind or another – and it seems in 2023 there is more demand for their services than ever.

All summer, the news has been full of stories about people who have lost money – sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars – to scammers pretending to be everyone from IRD officials, financial experts and computer company technicians to children who have lost their phones or their romantic soul mates.

No one, it seems, is exempt. Stuff staff have had calls from scammers purporting to be from businesses ranging from streaming services and couriers to Spark’s technical department.

“My 13-year-old daughter was on her phone last night when she got a message from the BNZ and she just laughed because she doesn’t bank with BNZ,” says Fair Go’s Pippa Wetzell.

Her co-host, Hadyn Jones is still waiting for the $59.95 rubber camera lens cap he ordered on Facebook two years ago.

“The things that I tell the viewers not to do, I did them all in a moment of weakness late one night, my credit card out, hunched over the laptop,” he says. “Then someone posed as my uncle on Facebook the other day and nearly got me hooked in.”

supplied Journalists Haydn Jones (left) and Pippa Wetzell (right) present TVNZ’s local consumer affairs show Fair Go.

Wetzell and Jones believe the criminals behind the scams are becoming more sophisticated.

“They’ve really upped their game,” Wetzell says, adding the scammers tailor schemes to what is happening in the community or the world.

“They follow trends. With Covid, there were the vaccination scams and when we were all buying online, there were the delivery scams.

“I mean, we all probably have numerous subscriptions at the moment, right? So to get an email about one of them, when your life is busy and you’re dealing with a whole raft of other things, it wouldn’t be unusual that you might just deal with it.”

Some scams have been around so long it is hard to believe there is anyone who doesn’t know about them – but Wetzell says people are still being taken in.

“There’s a scattergun approach. Out of the thousands and thousands of people they target, they’re always going to get a few who go, ‘Yep, sure. Here’s my details or here’s my password’ or something like that,” she says.

“I often think if scammers could put their skills to good use rather than evil, they could have quite an impact (on the world) because they really are very clever.”

supplied “If you’re ever asked to hand money over in any sense, just think twice,” says Pippa Wetzell (right).

So what advice do Wetzell and Jones have for the rest of us?

“If you’re ever asked to hand money over in any sense, just think twice,” she says. “It’s so easy to call the number that you’ve been given or to reply to the email you’ve received, but you need to step back and start from scratch and go, ‘OK, if I was going to contact the IRD or the bank or what have you, how would I do that?’ ”

People should not click on links or call numbers in the original email or text.

And, it seems, while viewers are happy to complain about poor service or dodgy tradespeople, many are reluctant to admit to being taken in by a scam artist.

“I think a lot of people who have been scammed themselves, particularly in one where they know there’s no way they can get their money back, almost go to ground,” Wetzell says, adding people need to speak out to prevent others being caught in the same way.

“We’ve done lots of stories about (different scams) and we’ll continue doing those stories as getting information out there for people is really valuable.”

In fact, this year Fair Go will be more visible and approachable than ever with its investigators planning to travel the country in a specially adapted vehicle.

“We’ve got new wheels,” says Jones, of a former TVNZ outside broadcast vehicle that is being repurposed so the team can interact better with the community.

“Yep, Fair Go On The Go,” adds Wetzell.

“We haven’t worked through all of the logistics yet but it’s pretty exciting because, I think, one of the things that’s always been so cool about the Fair Go is that it has always stood up for people throughout the country.”

Fair Go, TVNZ 1, starts Monday, February 20.