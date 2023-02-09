Sunday reporter Kristin Hall on having time to tell the whole story

At the age of seven, Kristin Hall wanted to be Judy Bailey. A decade or so later, she had her sights firmly set on a job as a foreign correspondent.

However, in mid-2022, she found her dream job as an investigative reporter for the current events show Sunday.

“As a seven year old, I thought Judy Bailey made all of the news. I thought she’d gone out and she’d done all those interviews,” Hall says, admitting as a child she used to turn cardboard boxes into televisions so she could pretend to be Bailey.

“Then, when I got older, I realised it was actually the reporters who go out and do that, and that’s when I decided I wanted to be a reporter rather than Judy Bailey, with full respect to her, of course. She’s a legend.”

A combination of three years of international travel and the desire to present more in-depth stories than those featured on traditional news bulletins changed her mind about being an overseas correspondent.

“I was always the person calling the lineup producer, being like, ‘Can I have 30 more seconds?’ ” says Hall of her days as a reporter for 1 News, Breakfast and Seven Sharp.

“On Sunday, I don’t really have to do that. I get the time that I need to be able to tell the story and it’s really nice.”

And tell them she has with her expose of conditions into Rotorua’s emergency housing crisis gaining more traction than she expected.

“It was a bit bigger than I’d anticipated. I didn’t expect it to dictate the national news agenda for a week, but it was really good to see that story make that sort of an impact,” says Hall, who grew up in Rotorua.

supplied Kristin Hall is a reporter for TVNZ's weekly current affairs show, Sunday.

“I guess, being from there, I’d known about those emergency housing issues for a long time and you just kind of assume that everybody in the rest of the country knows, too.

“The reaction showed me that the rest of the country didn’t necessarily know how bad it was there and how tough some of the emergency housing clients are doing it.”

Since Sunday’s emergency housing expose screened, the government has come up with a plan to put an end to the scheme and an investigation has begun into a security company involved in policing the motels.

“It may be the case that that plan was under way already but I’d imagine the public pressure from that story certainly played a part.

“There were people writing to Housing Minister Megan Woods from all over the country referencing how horrified they were and demanding change,” Hall says.

“It is satisfying but I’m never completely satisfied because I’m a perfectionist and, in my ideal world, that story would have ended up with everybody out of emergency housing and the whole problem fixed.”

While that situation was harrowing in terms of other people’s experiences, Hall says it was the backlash she – and other journalists – received for covering last year’s Parliamentary protests that affected her the most personally.

“It was a nightmare. People were telling me they were going to come to my house, hunt me down and, yeah, all sorts of horrible stuff that was keeping me up at night,” she says.

“I’d had the odd bit of general criticism, occasional comments about my looks, but I’ve never had that before in my career.

“It’s draining, but I don’t take it to heart because I know that it’s not true for my reporting because I work my butt off, make sure that my stories are accurate and fair and truthful and all that sort of thing.”

supplied “It’s a very professionally satisfying job,” says television journalist Kristin Hall of her role at Sunday.

The worst of the vitriol was on social media.

“I think people have been emboldened by being able to say whatever they like on the internet with little to no consequences.

“If it were 20 years ago, would people have taken the time to sit down and write an abusive letter and mail it through? Probably not.”

Undeterred, she is looking forward to telling more stories this year.

“It’s a very professionally satisfying job,” Hall says.

“I feel like I can do the stories justice and do the interviewees justice, you know, the fact that we’ve got 20 or 30 minutes to tell a story rather than just two minutes.

“Whatever the critics out there say, people do want to watch New Zealand stories that are representative of not just the main centres, but the little towns and the regions out in the middle of nowhere that most of us will never go to. At Sunday, we do it all.”

Sunday, TVNZ 1, starts Sunday February 19.