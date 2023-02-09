Scotty Morrison: 'I think the language sought me out rather than I sought the language out'

It’s a public holiday in Auckland, the City of Sails is experiencing its worst flooding on record, and Scotty Morrison has just arrived home after a long journey from Hawaii, made even longer by a diversion to Christchurch that lasted two nights.

Despite this trifecta of inconvenience, the Te Karere host is characteristically chipper over the phone.

He even offers advice for any poor souls caught up in future weather events while travelling – don’t wait for the airline to find you a place to stay.

“When we got to the place we were staying at, the fella said 40 rooms went within 30 minutes. So if you wait, you miss out.”

But jet lag aside, Morrison, who was in Hawaii filming season two of his documentary series Origins, is excited to talk about Te Matatini, an event to which he has long-standing ties.

Held every two years and described as the ‘Olympics’ of kapa haka, Te Matatini is a four-day cultural festival that draws kapa haka groups from around Aotearoa.

Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue) will be anchoring this year’s Auckland event, live in the studio with Matai Smith.

Last year, Te Matatini celebrated its 50th anniversary, after beginning in Rotorua under the title Polynesian Festival. Although it has had a few name changes since then, the spirit of the competition remains.

“It’s always been the same kaupapa. It’s just evolved and changed, like everything does and everything has to, to keep up with the times,” says Morrison.

supplied Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata presenter Scotty Morrison.

“It’s a huge event and they’ve had to find big venues, hence the reason they’re at or Eden Park as we know it.”

This will also be the first time in its history that TVNZ will air Te Matatini live in its entirety.

“I think it’ll reach a really broad audience,” says Morrison, “and, hopefully, a lot of people who haven’t witnessed the power and energy of kapa haka before at that elite level will get an opportunity to see and to feel that power and energy, because the performers put a lot of effort into it.”

Morrison himself has performed at the nationals four times – in 1992, 1994, 1996, and 2009. (Why the gap? “Kids came along.”)

He describes the feeling of being on stage with his team as “euphoric”.

“You just get overtaken by what we call ihi, which is kind of like a power that comes from within and from around you and from above and from below, and just all centres inside you and then it just explodes when you come out on the stage.

“It’s like you’re having an out-of-body experience almost,” he laughs.

Getting ready for Te Matatini is a rigorous process.

Teams begin their campaigns early in the run-up to competition and performers need to be “haka fit”.

“It’s really holistic now. It involves everything – the physical, the emotional, the spiritual, the mental, everything is involved. It’s just like any sports team or anything like that. It really runs like a machine.

“It’s very professional and they have to build team culture.”

Kapa haka was a formative part of Morrison’s own te reo journey.

He began studying Māori while at teachers’ training college although, initially, his reasons for taking it were a chance to extend his weekend.

supplied Scotty Morrison has become one of our most visible advocates of te reo.

“My older sibling and older cousins had been at university the year before me and when I turned up, they gave me this fantastic piece of advice – to load all your papers from Monday to Thursday, you get this three-day weekend. So that’s what I was doing.”

Through his television work and his Māori Made Easy language guides, Morrison has become one of our most visible advocates of te reo.

He admits he didn’t find learning the language easy at first but his path to becoming a champion for the language seems almost fated.

While at his grandfather’s funeral speaking to one of his mentors about different ways of learning Māori, his cousin Taini Morrison overheard their conversation and encouraged him to join her kapa haka group, Ngā Pūmanawa.

“I was struggling to learn it, a very average student and that was one of the pieces of advice that I got – join a kapa haka group to advance your language. I always say I think the language sought me out rather than I sought the language out. It found me. I didn’t find it.”

Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata, TVNZ 2, Wednesday February 22 to Saturday February 25.