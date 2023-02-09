Celebrity Treasure Island's Dame Susan Devoy: 'I must be more of a dragon than I even think I am'

One-time world squash champion, former race relations commissioner and now one of the break-out television stars of 2022, Dame Susan Devoy is a little bemused at her newfound popularity.

However, she is even more confused that many of her fellow contestants on Treasure Island: Fans v Faves see her as a threat.

“I look at the things that they put on TVNZ or whatever about ‘Who is everyone afraid of?’ and they say me and I think, ‘shit, I must be more of a dragon than I even think I am’,” she says.

“People’s perception of you is sometimes quite different to what or who you really are.”

READ MORE:

* Treasure Island: Fans v Faves rankings, week one: My kingdom for a meat pack

* Why Dame Susan Devoy avoids supermarkets 'like the plague'

* The contestant fan-girling Jayden Daniels on Treasure Island: Fans v Faves



Regardless, viewers couldn’t get enough of the pint-sized 59 year old when she competed on last year’s Celebrity Treasure Island.

Not only did she make it to the final five, she wowed fellow contestants with her ability to tell the sex of a possum and showed no embarrassment when a feed of crayfish ended with her puking in the bushes.

Devoy herself has no idea how she came across on television because she has watched only two of last season’s episodes.

“That’s the honest truth,” she says, revealing she tuned in when comedian-turned-charity worker Mike King, an outsider like her, and former All Black Ron Cribb entered the game and again for the episode showing her own elimination.

Supplied Dame Susan Devoy is a one-time world squash champion and a Treasure Island: Fans v Faves contestant.

“For the rest of the time, I just pretended that my life was going on as normal.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I went on this time because I’ve never really seen myself on television.

“People would send me links (to articles) or something like that and so I’d read them but, as for watching, I don’t know if you can put yourself through that much self-punishment.”

In Treasure Island: Fans v Faves, she is one of eight competitors from past years taking on a team of the reality series’ greatest fans, one of whom is her son, Josh Oakley, 26.

It begs the question – ‘Why?’. Why would anyone put themselves through more weeks of living on rice and beans – not to mention the other deprivations involved – twice in just over a year.

“It was really hard to settle down after the first series ended, so I thought, ‘Well, why not?’ ” says Devoy, adding the producers’ decision to invite her son along sealed the deal.

“While it didn’t quite pan out as I might have hoped it would, I think it might be a good learning experience for him somewhere along the line if he reflects on it properly.”

Devoy says the CTI experience is a hard one to try to explain to anyone who hasn’t done it.

“When you do it the first time you think you’ll never do it again but it’s one of those things that, I think, the more often you do it, the better you become at it,” she says, adding at times she found the experience frustrating.

“I’m pretty competitive and pretty sporty but I’m very honest that I’m now 59 and while I could do the challenges, there were some I could only do half as fast as I used to because my reactions are slower.

“The show is somewhat skewed to strong, physical people of the male gender so it makes it quite frustrating.

Supplied Dame Susan Devoy with her celebrity teammates on Treasure Island: Fans v Faves.

“The first time, I thought I didn’t really have a show or just couldn’t do it but the second time around I realised I could do some things, but it was just physically too hard.”

Devoy says the experience this time around was also different in other ways.

While things were a little difficult initially when her fellow team members discovered her son was on the opposing team, the celebrities generally worked together.

“The obvious positive was that all of us on our team had been on the show before, so we sort of knew what to expect. And also, there wasn’t the same sort of level of underhand behaviour (as last season),” she says, of a competition rife with alliances and betrayals.

“We had to work together because we were against the fans, so there was an immediate bonding within the group. Everyone was just there to have a good time and see how far they could go.”

Treasure Island: Fans v Faves, TVNZ 2, Monday to Wednesday.