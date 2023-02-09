Sky Sport presenters Jeff Wilson and Kirstie Stanway on what this year's rugby season might hold

Sky Sport presenters Jeff Wilson and Kirstie Stanway agree this year will be the best yet for Super Rugby Pacific, in what will be a super year for rugby in general.

With the World Cup taking place in September in France, there is plenty for fans to get excited about.

Wilson and Stanway will be providing pre-match, post-game and sideline commentary on the fixtures. They will also be analysing the week’s matches on Sky Sport’s review show The Breakdown.

The pair’s absolute passion for the game is infectious and they’ve already been deep in thought about what this season might hold.

“The Crusaders have got one last ride with Richie Mo’unga for 2023 before he heads overseas and he’s been such an influential player,” says Wilson.

“And the Crusaders have done a great job, as always, of recruiting the next year of talent. They’re going to be incredibly tough to beat.”

He also mentions the Chiefs’ depth of experience, the star players of the Hurricanes and the strength of the Blues.

But the unknown quantity could be our trans-Tasman rivals, who have undergone a major overhaul.

“I just went through the Australian sides. There’s been a massive clear-out. Huge changes to their squads, players have moved... they’ve got vastly different teams.”

supplied “This will be Scott Robinson’s last dance in New Zealand and he’s always such a clever coach,” says Kirstie Stanway.

Stanway (Ngāti Porou) agrees that the Crusaders, with their record as the most successful team in the competition’s history, will be tough to beat.

“This will be Scott Robinson’s last dance in New Zealand and he’s always such a clever coach.

“Every single year, the Crusaders have pressure on them because they’ve won so many titles. Every year, that’s the team that everyone’s coming for but they use that to their advantage. They know that teams are coming for them and they love it.”

But like her colleague, Stanway sees potential in all 12 Super teams.

“There’s good stories with every single team. The Blues have an amazing team. On paper they should win the whole competition. They’ve got All Blacks galore.

“The Hurricanes, they’ve got the best player in Super Rugby and some would argue the best player in the world in Ardie Savea,” she says, before adding that his teammate, Peter Lakai, could also make waves this season.

Stanway says the Highlanders are always the dark horse of the competition and some new recruits from England could shake things up.

And with Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika coming into their second year of the Super Rugby Pacific tournament, former All Black Wilson says they will be looking to live up to their promise.

“They’ll be exciting because they’ll be better. And they weren’t bad at all last season in their first year. They showed how dangerous they could be.”

After all of the Covid-related changes, delays and modifications to the competition, Super Rugby is hopefully returning to some kind of normality at long last.

“This is the first time,” says Wilson, “and let’s touch wood, because we’re not there yet, but this is the first time in a couple of years where from start to finish, we’ve got a normal comp and it is a Pacific competition. And everyone’s going to have home games.”

Adding to that excitement is the build-up to the Rugby World Cup.

supplied “You can take nothing for granted in a Rugby World Cup year,” says Sky Sport presenter Jeff Wilson.

Stanway says fans will see players really fighting to shine in the local competition.

“Every single week, you’re going to have players pushing more senior players and vice versa for these positions. We know that there’s only 33 spots – there’s only 33 players that are going to be going to this Rugby World Cup – which is why we’re going to get the best competition of Super Rugby this year. The standard is going to be so good.”

Wilson predicts that some players will be looking to make an impact right out of the gate while more seasoned competitors will save their best performances for later Super Rugby rounds.

“That’s going to be fascinating to see who does that early because you can take nothing for granted in a Rugby World Cup year,” he says.

“This is a huge year for rugby in New Zealand,” adds Stanway.

“We haven’t been as dominant in the last couple of years as we have been in the past and we know that the international rugby arena is fairly even at the moment.

“So we don’t want any injuries. We want everyone to be in form during Super Rugby and for everyone to put their best foot forward for that squad naming before the Rugby World Cup.”

Super Rugby Pacific, Sky Sport 1, starts Friday February 24.