SPCA Rescue highlights work of inspectors

SPCA Rescue follows SPCA Inspectors as they work to help abused and abandoned animals around Aotearoa.

For Sarah Davey, a day at the office is anything but routine.

She could be dealing with dogs, cats, goats, horses, alpacas – and even a crocodile on one occasion.

“Which was a bit out of my depth because obviously we don’t have any standards around crocodiles in New Zealand,” Davey says.

READ MORE:

* Culture clash in Call The Midwife

* Home And Away finally gets its first Indigenous Australian star after 35 years

* Comedian Guy Montgomery gets a buzz out of spelling bee



As a senior inspector for the SPCA, Davey responds to calls – usually from the public – about complaints of animal cruelty or concerns around enclosures and environment.

“We go out to that property, investigate those potential breaches, speak to the owners and ensure that they follow their obligations. We can either remove animals or enforce things to be in place on the property.

supplied Sarah Davey, who appears on the new season of SPCA Rescue, is a senior inspector for the SPCA .

“We also do a lot of education with owners to improve the lives of animals and assist where we can.”

Davey can be seen in a new series of SPCA Rescue, which follows SPCA staff working in the community. One of the biggest dangers in the job is not the animals but the owners, who can sometimes be aggressive.

“If it doesn’t defuse, we don’t put ourselves in danger – we just call the police,” she says.

Davey herself previously worked as a police officer in Australia and that training comes in handy in her current role.

Although she is often sorely tempted, her German shepherd, which she describes as a “real handful”, means she can’t foster any of the animals she rescues.

“You do get emotionally attached to those animals when you’ve seen them on the property and you’ve been the one removing them.

“You do have a connection with them from the start and so you always want that lovely outcome that is rewarding, but it’s a hard road for sure.”

SPCA Rescue, TVNZ 1, starts Tuesday February 14.