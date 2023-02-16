Rugby powerhouse Ruby Tui sends out a warning to former teammates

It’s fairly common for sports stars to pick up the microphone and turn to broadcasting once they are an established name. But for Ruby Tui, who will be commentating on Super Rugby Aupiki this season, her media training actually preceded her professional rugby career.

“Honestly, I never banked on cracking it at sports. I never expected to make it,” says Tui. “It’s a brutal world.”

The Black Ferns star says she decided that if she couldn’t succeed as an elite sportsperson, she could at least “help tell the stories” of women in sport.

Supplied Ruby Tui will be providing commentary for Super Rugby Aupiki.

“I grew up around amazing orators, like my granddad, and appreciated the power of getting a message across, one that’s really important to you, and so I always tried to do well in that area.

“You don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket, so when I went to uni I studied media because I was passionate about women’s sport. So I did a BA and my whole undergrad was in media communications.”

While the rugby superstar hasn’t revealed her future plans on the field, she is excited to be reporting on Super Rugby Aupiki, the tournament in which four women’s teams – the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes and Matatū (a combined South Island team) – play across five weekends.

This is only the second year of the competition and Tui believes it could become “the premier club competition in the world”.

“In the Northern Hemisphere there’s many of them and they’re great, but my dream is that we market it, we support it, we invest in it so all those other players from around the world will be coming over.”

A big part of commentating is critiquing the players. So how does Tui feel about scrutinising her team-mates and friends?

“I’m going to be honest,” she says of her commentary. “I know their strengths and their weaknesses.

“I even know who’s got terrible jokes and who is all right to have a laugh with, so I’m going to be putting that all out on the table.”

Tui got her first taste of commentating at the Sevens regionals in Hamilton in 2015 when Scotty Stevenson, who was working for Sky Sport at the time, passed the microphone to her. She credits Stevenson and Melodie Robinson for bringing her into the world of rugby reporting.

Famous not just for her playing skills but also her entertaining interviews and her ability to get the crowd joining in a sing-a-long, Tui has become a hugely popular figure not just at home but also abroad. That renown led to the publication of her memoir, Straight Up, last year. She says she was “completely shocked” by the enormous success of her first book.

“I do remember thinking at least my family, my brother, my kids, my kids’ kids, they’ll know what I was like at this point in my life.

“And so we just sent it out. And then holy heck, I didn’t even know that many people read books. I just love everybody who even read the first page, I’m very, very grateful.”

Tui’s appeal comes down to her enthusiasm and her willingness to share her life with her fans. Whether it’s her experience growing up in a home where domestic violence occurred or her sexuality, she’s fearless about remaining true to herself. Which is why former All Black Campbell Johnstone’s decision to come out has been so meaningful for her.

“I messaged him straight away thanking him. What he did, some people will never understand the importance of but for me, fighting for the rainbow to be seen every day,

“I know how important it was. It’s people like him who keep inspiring me to carry on the good fights.”

Despite becoming the face of women’s rugby globally, Tui remains down-to-earth and a passionate supporter, not just of the game, but also its fans.

“Rugby has given and blessed me with so many things, I just absolutely love it. And anyone who shares that, anyone who wants to know anything more, anyone who just bloody buys a Black Ferns jersey, I will forever be in your corner. I will be your mate.

“I’m friends with absolutely anyone who supports the women’s game. This is a two-way relationship with the rest of the country, and I’m here for it.”

Super Rugby Aupiki, Sky Sport 1, Saturdays from February 25