Stalker storyline strikes chord with Home and Away actor

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Actor Matt Evans knows a bit about instant fame and the attention – good and bad – it brings.

Evans’ experience on The Voice Australia, followed by the past two years playing Summer Bay’s troubled teen-turned-musician Theo Poulos, has given him a taste of the attention that those in the public eye attract.

The 25 year old is now putting what he learnt to good use on screen as Theo realises someone he just thought was a keen fan of his work as Lyrik’s lead singer is actually a dangerous stalker.

“I remember I was just like, ‘This is so weird’,” Evans says of his first fan experiences on, initially, The Voice and then Home And Away.

“It was such a foreign feeling and I had to navigate my way around what this new thing was. When I got the storyline, I was like, ‘You know what, I’ve been here’. Granted, I’ve never had a stalker, but the fan culture was something that I’ve definitely experienced.”

Unlike Theo, whose stalker has tracked down his home address and started bombarding him with gifts, Evans says none of his fans have really overstepped any boundaries – well, not yet.

Supplied Actor and musician Matt Evans (above) plays Theo Poulos in the Australian television series Home And Away.

“I’ve had to block one person online just because they had so many different accounts and they kept in-boxing my friends and other people,” he reveals.

“That was a tough thing for me to handle at the time but, generally, everyone’s pretty lovely.”

Supplied “This year, I’m really focused on getting out as much music as I can, “ says actor and musican Matt Evans.

Evans acknowledges that could change if his fledgling music career takes off as he hopes. He released his first single, Over It, in January and hopes it is the first of many for him this year.

“It was always my plan to combine acting and music but I wanted to settle into this job and learn how to be an actor first before putting the music out,” he says.

“This year, I’m really focused on getting out as much music as I can and setting myself up and I’m getting so much joy out of doing it so it’s great.”

He is the first to agree that Home And Away has given him a great platform from which to launch his music. Not only does he perform on screen in the long-running drama with fellow actor-musicians Adam Rowland, Angelina Thomson and Stephanie Panozzo, who play his Lyrik bandmates Remi, Kirby and Eden, the music video for Over It features cameos from many of his co-stars.

Evans believes the identity of the dangerous fan will come as a huge surprise to viewers.

“I’ve been looking at some of the comments on Instagram and I feel like everybody’s guesses are way off,” he says.

“The actor was a very, very good person to work with, so that made the whole storyline such a joy to be a part of. I really enjoyed it.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights.