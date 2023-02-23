Q+A host Jack Tame's African adventure

As 2022 drew to a close, Q+A host Jack Tame told a journalist he hoped the world would return to something closer to normal in 2023.

“That’s a very silly thing to wish for. You’re just inviting Murphy’s Law,” he says ruefully, a few days after returning to an Auckland still recovering from flooding as Cyclone Gabrielle approached.

Tame had just spent several weeks touring southern Africa with an old school-mate. The pair’s days were filled with tramping, safaris, diving with sharks and other adventures, but news junkie that he is, he couldn’t resist checking what was happening back home.

“I think I was as surprised as so many other New Zealanders when the Prime Minister announced she’d be standing down, and then watching the floods in Auckland from a hot, dry, sunny continent was a pretty weird experience. It just feels like a galaxy away,” he says.

“Ten years ago, part of me would have been on holiday watching those storm pictures unfold and I would have been desperate to fly back and get involved as quickly as possible.

“But, this time around, I thought, ‘Actually, this is a good one to leave in my colleagues’ very capable hands’.”

Supplied

So that’s what he did. He and his mate completed, as planned, a road trip through southern Africa, taking in the countries of South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

“I’ve always loved travelling and I’m a total tragic for trying to pick out interesting holidays and places to visit,” Tame says.

“My friend and I have travelled quite a bit together before and neither of us had been to Southern Africa but we thought it’s in the southern hemisphere so hopefully, because it’s summer, the weather will be relatively good.”

It was also a good way for Tame – who won Best News and Current Affairs Presenter of the Year at last year’s New Zealand TV Awards – to unwind.

“It’s just really nice to feel refreshed going into 2023 because it’s obviously going to be a pretty busy year on the news front and in politics. Having a really good break to reset is a real privilege,” he says.

“And, honestly, for me nothing is more refreshing than just getting as far away from the day-to-day news cycle in New Zealand as possible.”

The trip, through regions full of wild animals and, occasionally, dangerous people too, turned out to be trouble free.

“There are some parts of southern Africa you have to be really careful in and we were, especially when we were driving ourselves,” Tame says.

There were, however, also reminders of why there are all those warnings for travellers to the African continent.

“We were on safari, driving through this massive game reserve when we came around the corner and there was this enormous rhinoceros that had been shot dead and had its horns taken by poachers,” Tame says.

“While we managed to avoid too many dramas, we did get a little bit of additional attention from the police in Mozambique, but nothing too problematic.”

Tame, who describes himself as a naturally curious person, had done plenty of research before he even stepped foot on the plane.

Supplied

Once there, he really involves himself in each country – in some rather unexpected ways.

“My favourite activities to do when I’m travelling are to go to the supermarket and get a haircut, because those are two experiences that seem pretty mundane when you’re at home but, when you have them overseas, you often learn quite a lot about a country.”

As for what 2023 has in store, he says, “We have a new Prime Minister and a new cabinet lineup so that is obviously of keen interest.”

And he doesn’t discount inviting Auckland mayor Wayne Brown – who, incidentally, is his former neighbour – on to the show.

“I think there are some big questions to ask about what he plans to do with Auckland, when it’s not in a state of crisis, which I think would be really interesting as well.”

Q+A With Jack Tame, TVNZ 1, Sundays