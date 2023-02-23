Under The Vines star John Bach on his career and lack of comedic roles

Season 2 of Under the Vines begins screening on TVNZ 1 at 8.10pm on Sunday, February 12.

Kiwi acting veteran John Bach’s first big Australian role was playing the lead in the 1986 mini-series The Great Bookie Robbery. Fellow Kiwi Catherine Wilkin (The Pact, Shortland Street) played his wife and way down the cast list was a young actor by the name of Rebecca Gibney.

Nearly 40 years on, the trio are reunited in Under The Vines, Gibney’s comedy drama about an unlikely pair of strangers from different worlds who inherit a rundown Otago vineyard.

“I’m obviously a bit biased, but it’s just wonderful to see them – and thank God, they’re working,” the Welsh-born Bach says. “They bring so much to everything.”

However, this time around, it is Gibney who has the lead role, as former Sydney socialite Daisy, while Bach plays neighbouring wealthy wine grower Don, whose wife Marissa (Sarah Peirse) has not taken kindly to the newcomers.

Former McLeod’s Daughters star Wilkin pops in and out as the eccentric and free-spirited Hilary.

It’s a rare opportunity for Bach to exercise his comedy chops.

He has become known for playing steely-faced powerful and, often criminal, men in series including The Sounds and Jack Irish.

“I’d love to do more comedy, but people don’t see me in comedic roles,” the 76-year-old actor says.

“I have done comedy before and (Under The Vines) was a good script. It’s good people and it’s nice to do something where I’m not killing people or whatever.”

Supplied John Bach’s first big role was in The Great Bookie Robbery

Renowned for immersing himself in his characters, Bach says he didn’t have to do much for Don apart from “read a few books” but admits, as a non-drinker, he sees the irony in playing the owner of a vineyard.

However, while he is one of the most recognisable faces on local television, Bach says he is still learning his craft despite his nearly 50 years of acting credits.

He made his screen debut in 1975 and played schoolteacher Tom Hearte in New Zealand’s early soap Close To Home. Roles in movies, including Goodbye Pork Pie and Utu, followed. In 1985, he scored his first lead role in the series Roche, as one of two truck driving brothers. Then came The Great Bookie Robbery and he’s been a fixture on Australian and New Zealand screens ever since.

Arguably, his most memorable local role was as the title character in the late 90s police drama Duggan. Bach says the New Zealand TV industry has changed considerably in that time.

“On Under The Vines, I was sitting down, waiting to do a scene with another actor and he turned to me and said, ‘So what’s your story?’.

“And I said, ‘I’m sorry, what? What do you mean, what’s my story?’ and he said, ‘You know, where did you train?’. And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m supposed to have trained somewhere’.”

Bach says he, like most of those people he worked with in those early days, learnt on the job.

“These days you turn up on set and they’re all professionals; everybody knows what they’re doing,” he says. “In the old days, we all used to pile in together and help each other out. If a member of the crew needed a hand editing something, we just did it.”

Bach says he has never had any ambition to tackle Hollywood.

Supplied Sarah Peirse and John Bach play Don and Marissa in Under The Vines.

“I worked on stage and in experimental theatre in Britain but Hollywood-wise, I mean, to those who’ve done it and love it, fantastic. It’s just not the way I think. I don’t really care about that.

“A lot of the stuff I did in Australia – and am still doing on and off – went global, like The Great Bookie Robbery.

“I was recognised from that in a small pub in north Wales. Somebody bought me a beer because I played a bank robber.”

Bach, who moved to New Zealand from Wales at 12, says he was always destined to become an actor.

“That’s just what I do,” he says.

“I’ve never done anything else apart from fill-in jobs when I wasn’t working, you know, driving trucks, digging ditches, driving buses, that sort of thing.

“I would always have been an actor one way or the other. I never thought I’d be anything else and, early on, I was very lucky with the people that offered me work really.”

And he has no plans to, horror of horrors, retire and play golf.

“They’ll have to drag me off. Probably put me in a box and take me away.”

Under The Vines, TVNZ 1, Sundays