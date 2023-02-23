Ben Hurley says trans-Tasman rivalry of Patriot Brains is "more real than you'd expect"

If you think that Patriot Brains is all about the laughs, think again. Comedian Ben Hurley says while the competing teams of Australian and New Zealand comedians are definitely looking for laughs, they are not just clowning around. The trans-Tasman rivalry is alive and well.

“We kind of ham it up a little bit but it’s real,” he says. “We might all profess that it’s not there but then, as soon as we sit down, we make a competition out of it. (The rivalry) is more real than you’d expect.”

A fixture on the New Zealand comedy scene for more than 20 years, Hurley appeared on the quiz show several times in its first season and was never on a losing team.

He’s back this year, determined to maintain his winning streak.

“I can’t remember the actual results, but I think we did pretty well this year too,” he says.

For those who haven’t discovered it yet, Patriot Brains is a local series in which three-person teams of comedians from New Zealand and Australia face off in a game of knowledge about the two nations.

Competing for New Zealand alongside Hurley this season are several well-known local funnymen and women, including Chris Parker, Guy Montgomery, Josh Thomson, Urzila Carlson and Angella Dravid.

Supplied Ben Hurley says the trans-Tasman rivalry on Patriot Brains is “more real than you’d expect.”

Sue Perkins, who has taken over from fellow British comedian Bill Bailey who hosted the first season, oversees the action.

Hurley says there is little the contestants can do in the way of preparation, although life experience helps.

“God knows where they find some of these questions but I understand a lot of research goes into it.

“There’s just hundreds of hours of trawling through the archives and, I don’t know, the national vault of information,” he says, tongue in cheek.

“I’ve got a pretty good knowledge of the general landscape of our country and even a little bit of knowledge about Australia, which at the time I thought, ‘I’ll never need this’, but then a show like Patriot Brains comes along and suddenly it’s useful.”

A bit of maturity also helps.

“It’s funny. Some people go, ‘Oh, that was before my time’ but there was loads of things before my time that I’ve picked up over the years.

“But yeah, I think having lived for a little longer, you have a better chance of having picked up more useful – or useless – knowledge as the case may be.”

When Hurley started his career, in the early 2000s, a show starring local comedians and screening on primetime television – not just in New Zealand but also in Australia as Patriot Games does – seemed a bit of a pipe dream.

“It used to be you’d get to a certain level (of comedy) and then you’d go overseas,” says the comedian, who, after winning the Billy T Award, moved to London to work on the comedy circuit from 2005 to 2008.

Supplied Ben Hurley says “having lived a little longer” is an advantage in a game like Patriot Brains. “You have a better chance of having picked up more useful – or useless – knowledge as the case may be.”

“In fact, there was a time after I’d been doing it for a few years, that the number of television shows actually shrunk – and there wasn’t that many anyway.

“Pulp Comedy was the main showcase for New Zealand comedy and when it finished (in 2003), there was just the Comedy Festival Gala. That was literally the only New Zealand comedy on TV.”

However, happily, that has all changed. Since he returned to New Zealand, Hurley has become a regular on several shows including 7 Days, The Project, Seven Sharp – and now Patriot Brains.

Quiz aspect aside, he says the main purpose of his latest show is to entertain.

“It’s just a great time. It’s such a broadly attractive show. If you like history, or popular culture or sports, TV and movies, literature even – all those things – it’s all covered in Patriot Brains. I think there’s something for everyone in it.”

It can even be educational. Hurley admits he did learn at least one thing from his time on the panel.

“I learned that there was a dramatisation of the Ned Kelly story, when Ned Kelly was played by Mick Jagger. That’s unbelievable, like the strangest thing ever.”

Patriot Brains, TVNZ 2, Fridays