Laura McGoldrick to present New Zealand Warriors NRL coverage

It’s the crack of dawn in South Africa and Laura McGoldrick is valiantly trying to mime over a silent Zoom call.

The Sky Sport reporter has been hustling to find a narrow window to talk in between her work commitments covering the Women’s T20 World Cup and the frequent power cuts at her hotel.

“They’re not generating enough electricity so they just have rolling blackouts. Unfortunately, no one told us that when we first arrived.”

Immediately before arriving in South Africa, McGoldrick was in Dubai for the International League T20. She was also asked to cover the Pakistan Super League, where husband Martin Guptill is currently playing, but it clashed with the Women’s T20 World Cup.

“You can’t always do everything,” she says. But she certainly comes close – working as a drive-time radio host and presenting a new weekly show on Sky Sport too.

And as soon as she has finished in South Africa, she will be jetting back to New Zealand to present the upcoming NRL season.

McGoldrick will be the first woman to regularly host Sky’s league coverage, something she feels is a real privilege.

“It’s very exciting,” she says.

And it’s an exciting time for women in sport in general, both on the field and in broadcasting. It’s been a long, slow road to greater visibility for female athletes and broadcasters in New Zealand.

With the Black Ferns leading the charge, women’s sport has never been more popular and while it might have once been cause for comment to see a woman fronting the sports news, nowadays it’s pleasingly unremarkable. That progress can only be good for future generations, which McGoldrick has seen reflected in her own home.

She recalls the thrill of hearing her daughter “running around the house screaming she’s Ruby Tui” during the Rugby World Cup.

“I feel we’re doing such a good job at the moment in New Zealand of championing our women athletes, and it was a real moment for me.

“I actually talked to Ruby about this. I said, ‘When I was my daughter’s age – she’s five – I wanted to be Sean Fitzpatrick’. So this is a big step in the right direction – that she wants to be Ruby Tui.”

While perhaps best known for covering cricket, McGoldrick is a fan of all sports and league is a particular favourite. She says she and Guptill, who share two children together, are “big league fans”. “I’ve always loved the NRL, always been a big Warriors fan,” she says.

Supplied Sky Sport presenter Laura McGoldrick says 2023 could be the New Zealand Warriors year for victory. “Make sure you get down to Mt Smart and cheer them on because it’s been a long time since they’ve properly been home like this.”

McGoldrick says she will be asking the questions that fans want to know the answers to.

“It’s my job to talk about it and create some excitement around it.

“I’m surrounded by a group of really great people. I’ve got Courtney Tairi with me, Honey Hireme-Smiler, Adam Blair, Glen Larmer, who’s such a pro, and Monty Betham, who is also one of the good guys. So I’m very lucky in that I know I can lean on them if I need to.”

Every year, Warriors fans live in hope that this will be the season their team takes out the NRL’s ultimate prize. But how does McGoldrick rate their chances?

“Definitely their year,” she says.

She suggests fans get behind Aotearoa’s only team in the NRL if they want to help them reach a goal 28 years in the making.

“Either watch every game on Sky or make sure you get down to Mt Smart and cheer them on because it’s been a long time since they’ve properly been home like this.

“We’ll get a good season at home where there’s multiple games so it’s a good opportunity for everybody to get out and support the Warriors. And come see me at work.”

The Women’s Game

Laura McGoldrick is also taking on a second role at Sky, hosting The Women’s Game on Sky Sport 1 on Wednesdays.

In the show, she will review footage from the weekend’s sporting action with the help of athletes and fellow broadcasters.

“It’s going to be a great way for people to learn more about our brilliant female athletes,” she says, “and I think that’s really important.”

NRL, Sky Sport 4

The Women’s Game, Sky Sport 1 on Wednesdays and Prime on Thursdays