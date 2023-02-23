Professor of Architecture Derek Kawiti explores modern Māori design in The Drawing Board

In new local series The Drawing Board, Professor of Architecture Derek Kawiti explores a new wave of modern Māori design.

Modern Māori architecture and the meaning behind certain buildings and structures is the focus of Whakaata Māori’s new documentary series The Drawing Board.

Fronted by Derek Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), a Professor of Architecture at Victoria University, Wellington, the show travels around Aotearoa where Kawiti meets iwi and architects who discuss building projects where Māori have played an integral role.

“The criteria for the series was Māori led, Māori driven, Māori designed,” says The Drawing Board’s producer, Amanda Jones.

“It encompasses a wide range of different sorts of structures from residential right through to civic buildings.

“When we talk about modern Māori architecture, we’re sort of talking about architecture from the last sort of 15 years.

“One of the things about Derek that is so good is that he dives into the projects and he can provide informed commentary in the process,” says Jones.

Supplied Professor of Architecture Derek Kawiti hosts The Drawing Board.

“He brings out his knowledge and understanding of both architecture and Te Ao Māori which empowers him to draw out the whakaaro Māori behind the projects.”

The Drawing Board profiles buildings such as Te Raukura, a large Wellington waterfront function centre, and Te Rau Karamū marae at Massey University which is also located in Wellington.

“People look at them and they see it as just a building, but behind all these Māori-driven or Māori-led or Māori-designed buildings, there’s a story,” says Jones.

Supplied The Drawing Board profiles buildings that showcase modern Maori architecture.

“That’s one of the things that Derek really brings through in the series. One thing that I would like people to take away from this is that collaboration and consultation with Māori is more than a box-ticking exercise to these projects. It actually adds huge value to these projects.”

The Drawing Board, Whakaata Māori, Mondays from February 27