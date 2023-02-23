Adine Wilson says Netball Premiership a chance for players to impress World Cup selectors

Former Silver Fern captain Adine Wilson has a definite answer when asked if she has any desire to return to the court.

“As soon as I finished, I was done,” she says. “I’ve never looked back and thought, ‘Should I go back?’. I’ve got no hankering to play. I enjoy watching. I play basketball now. It’s much easier on the knees.

“I certainly don’t feel like I have any unfinished business or feel the need to get back out on court. I think I would look exceptionally unco-ordinated now compared to all of these athletes. So I’ll leave it to them.”

Although she retired more than 10 years ago, netball still plays a big part in Wilson’s life thanks to her role as a Sky Sport commentator.

Once again, she is on the sidelines for this season’s ANZ Premiership, a national netball league which starts on Saturday.

It is a big year for the sport with the Netball World Cup taking place in South Africa in July and August and Wilson thinks World Cup considerations will be an important factor in this year’s ANZ Premiership.

“I think it’s going to be fascinating because not only do the teams want to win, obviously, but there is also going to be a whole lot of individuals who are trying to impress selectors with it being a World Cup year,” she says.

“I think all of those combinations will make for a very interesting competition as you’re trying to balance those personal aspirations, the Silver Ferns aspirations but also winning as a franchise.”

For the past couple of years, the ANZ Premiership has been disrupted by Covid-19 and its restrictions.

“It was insane to these girls and the management team and Netball New Zealand the (Netball) Players Association,” says Wilson.

“You know, you are having to make decisions on a dime: Do we play this game? Have we got enough players to play this game?

“You only have to look at the Mystics. They got so unlucky last year. Every team went through a phase when a whole lot of their girls got hit by Covid.

“The Mystics, unfortunately, got hit right at the start of the season and then right at the end. They had been number one, I think, for 10 rounds and then they got hit by Covid and an ankle injury and they didn’t even make the grand final.

“It (the pandemic) has been massive for these teams and there is no doubt it takes a toll mentally, just like Covid has for everybody.

“Often athletes have that A-type personality. They like to be organised. They like to know what’s happening. You just didn’t have that last year and the year before. Things were changing all the time and that’s quite unsettling.”

Wilson, a commercial lawyer, is married to former All Black Jeff Wilson who is also a Sky Sport rugby commentator.

So do the couple ever watch each other’s games and offer feedback?

“We’re not purposely watching to give feedback but sometimes we might give each other a bit of ribbing with, ‘Oh you stumbled over that word a bit’,” says Adine Wilson. “It’s always a good sounding board for each other.”

Once upon a time, netball players did not get paid but times are changing. And it could be argued that professionalism has altered how the game is played.

“I think it (netball) is more physical – 100%,” says Wilson.

“When you look at a lot of sports, as they progress with professionalism, you often hear them talk about fitter, faster, stronger players.

“So I think you are seeing bigger hits and a lot of physicality. Some of that’s good because it actually brings people to watch the game.

“Some people really like that physicality. But also, sometimes I wonder if we miss some of the free-flowing ball play that we used to see because it is so physical.

“It’s just getting that balance right. Everyone loves a little bit of argy-bargy, without taking it too far.

“But you also want to be able to see some free-flowing game where there are some spectacular balls going in and players aren’t getting taken out and you’re having to hear the whistle. Because that is the thing. There can be so much whistle. So it’s a real challenge getting that balance right.”

ANZ Premiership, Sky Sport and Prime, from Saturday March 4