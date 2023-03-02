New local series Mt Hutt Rescue reveals the perks and pitfalls of alpine life

Reality television shows often need to be filled with tension and drama to keep viewers engaged.

But does television reality really reflect real-life reality?

Mt Hutt Ski Area Manager James McKenzie isn’t entirely sure.

McKenzie is speaking to Stuff via Zoom to promote Mt Hutt Rescue, a new series which showcases the work of ski patrollers, medical teams and road response crews.

“It’s a tricky one this whole programme (Mt Hutt Rescue) because, as I say, for us the people who make these programmes – the producers – really want the drama and we accept that,” he says.

“It’s just that balance. It’s not all injuries and accidents and people getting stuck.

“It’s about one or two per cent where the day hasn’t worked out, according to their plans. So it’s trying to get that balance.

“Things can go wrong, and can be quite serious, and that comes across quite clearly in this.

“But what I do love is the fact there are some great shots showing people enjoying moon skiing (skiing around in the light of the moon) or lessons or stuff like that. So I think the balance is there.”

Supplied Mt Hutt Ski area manager James McKenzie says Mt Hutt Rescue, “shows and highlights that we’ve got an amazing team from the time you get picked up off the snow, right through to your treatment.”

While most visitors to Mt Hutt, a Canterbury ski area, go home unscathed after a day on the mountain, accidents and injuries do happen.

These can range from minor sprains to something far more serious.

“In one episode, in one of our most severe injuries of the season, was a woman called Jane,” says McKenzie.

“From the time that she had her accident to being in the med room (at Mt Hutt) was 11 minutes.

“Then she was at Christchurch Hospital ED in less than an hour from the time she had the accident.

“We’re in Methven, an hour’s drive from Christchurch. So if you were to have a road accident in town and needed to get to hospital, you wouldn’t be able to get to hospital faster.

“So the response and service that guests are given – who are visiting our mountains – is extraordinarily good. That’s what I think is so great about Mt Hutt Rescue.

“It just shows and highlights that we’ve got an amazing team from the time you get picked up off the snow, right through to your treatment.”

While primarily based around people in need of help, Mt Hutt Rescue also features dogs being trained to find people who may be buried by avalanches.

In addition, the series shines a light on people whose livelihoods revolve around ski slopes.

“There is an instructor who makes a career between the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere by teaching people how to ski,” says McKenzie. “Sharing that passion, it’s a pretty special thing.”

McKenzie, who learned to ski aged four when living in Twizel, has worked at Mt Hutt since 2007.

There are some things he has seen time and time again which can put people at risk on the slopes.

Supplied Ski patrollers transporting patients in a scene from Mt Hutt Rescue.

“There are people who stick their headphones in and ski around and they’re pretty oblivious to everybody else and they are kind of on their own agenda,” he says. “They are not as mindful – or (have) the awareness of what’s around them. When things go well, they go well but it’s when things go wrong, it can happen very quickly.

“So it’s just having that real sort of respect for other people’s space – and giving people space as they ski around.

“The mountain can get quite congested at peak times and it’s just recognising that. Probably for us, the hardest thing to control is that human behaviour side of things.”

McKenzie says that while Mt Hutt is a relatively controlled environment, people still have to take responsibility for their own safety.

“It’s when you decide that you can just borrow some mate’s gear, and head up to the top of the top lift, and give it a go for the first time, that’s when you can get into trouble quite quickly.”

Mt Hutt Rescue, TVNZ 1, Tuesdays from March 14