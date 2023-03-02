Journalist Conor Whitten says he's 'really sad' his dad won't get to see him on current affairs show Sunday

Sunday’s newest recruit Conor Whitten has one huge regret about his new job.

“My dad (Keith Whitten) was a journalist for more than 20 years and he was a real inspiration for me,” he says.

“He passed away just after Christmas, after a long and brave battle with cancer, and I’m really sad that he won’t get to see me on Sunday but I know he was stoked about this new opportunity (for me).”

Whitten has more than a decade of experience in journalism, most recently spending three years working out of the Parliamentary Press Gallery for Newshub Nation.

Before that, he spent three years in Sydney as Newshub’s Australia correspondent, as well as working across Firstline, Prime News and Newshub Live At 6pm.

Whitten joins Miriama Kamo, Mark Crysell, Tania Page, Mava Moayyed and Kristin Hall as the current events show heads into its 21st year on screen.

Supplied “The more I thought about it, the more I realised that coming into journalism was a chance to really make a difference,” says Sunday reporter Conor Whitten.

“I’ve wanted to work for Sunday since before I can really even remember,” Whitten says.

“I recall sitting down with my family every weekend to watch it when the show started about 20 years ago. It was appointment viewing for us then and it still is now.”

Whitten admits while he is a news junkie from way back, he became a journalist almost by accident.

“When I left school, I studied English and psychology for about two and a half years, before eventually realising that what I really loved was writing. I actually took a year off with visions of writing a book and discovered that was a little bit harder than I thought,” he says.

“However, I decided I wanted to make a living out of writing and being a journalist seemed like a really great way to do that. And I guess the more I thought about it, the more I realised that coming into journalism was a chance to really make a difference.”

While he will happily do whatever is asked of him for Sunday, Whitten’s personal interest is in the stories that no one else is telling – those that give a voice to people who wouldn’t otherwise be heard.

“I’m really proud of the stories about people being exploited; stories that really made change,” Whitten says. “With Sunday, there’s just so much more opportunity to tell those stories in a really comprehensive and meaningful way. And it’s such an amazing team of people who help you do that.

“I think stories about injustice are really important. And I’m really excited about the chance to pick those out and try to make change for New Zealanders who wouldn’t see it otherwise.

“I’ve also spent the last three years in the parliamentary press gallery and I think that experience will be quite valuable with Sunday, because we have a really tight, really fascinating, really important election on our hands this year.”

Whitten admits he might occasionally, in the future, miss the cut and thrust of reporting from the frontline – despite the fact things don’t always go according to plan.

“When you’re out there in the field working, you’re sort of witnessing history as it unfolds and you’re rolling with the punches,” he says.

Supplied Conor Whitten, Kristin Hall, Miriamo Kamo, Tania Page, Mark Crysell and Mava Moayyed report on current affairs in local series Sunday.

“You can do all of the planning in the world but when you get there on the ground, that’s very rarely how it happens. I love that.

“I spent six weeks in Australia chasing bushfires all over the country at the end of 2019 and 2020. I went to Hong Kong for the democracy protests in 2019, on royal tours, to the Commonwealth Games – it is a real privilege to be there for those big occasions because if I wasn’t there, I’d be sitting glued to the news anyway.

“To be able to be there and be part of it is a real privilege.

“I think sometimes I will miss it. I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie but I’ve done a lot of that in my career already and this is a whole new challenge.

“I’m ready for the next stage of my career and the great stories that I’m going to be able to get to tell.

“There are a lot of people working hard every day in news, who would have killed for the opportunity to be able to take a little bit more time (with stories).

“I’m never going turn my nose up at that.”

Sunday, TVNZ 1