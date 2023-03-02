Julian Wilcox joins Māori current affairs series The Hui

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts present breaking news from New Zealand and around the world on Newshub Live At 6pm.

It seems fair to say that Julian Wilcox – new host of current affairs show The Hui and a broadcasting veteran by anyone’s standards – has been around a long time.

Starting out in radio during his final year of high school and going on to work at Te Karere for TVNZ and Native Affairs for Māori Television – not to mention a host of other notable roles in media, management and academia – Wilcox has been in the business for more than 30 years now. Like many of us, that’s not necessarily something the 48-year-old Upper Hutt native likes to hear spoken aloud though.

“When you say that it makes me feel old, so I’m trying not to get offended by it,” he laughs.

Affable, easy-going and a natural conversationalist, Wilcox is not one to take the subject at hand too seriously when that subject is him.

But despite referring to himself as “a decrepit old fool” and “very much down the lower pecking order of The Hui”, his new job on the other hand is something he takes seriously indeed.

“Māori perspectives on current affairs” is how Wilcox sums up The Hui mission statement. “Which I think is really important given some of the stuff that’s happening.

Supplied Julian Wilcox, the new host of The Hui, has worked in broadcasting for 30 years,

“If you go into things like Three Waters and co-governance and all the political leverage that the machinery of politics drives – they’re talking about us,” he adds. “This means that the role of The Hui is even more important – we’ve got to present those issues with our voices, and our people, talking about our stories. Because if we don’t, no one else is going to.

“And the only chance that we get to talk about them ourselves is through programmes like The Hui – and other programmes out there at the moment who are doing really good jobs like Te Ao With Moana, Te Karere and Te Ao Marama on Māori TV.”

Speaking of other operators in the Māori media space, we can’t talk about The Hui without mentioning former presenter Mihingarangi Forbes and producer Annabelle Lee-Mather, who together shaped the direction of The Hui from the time it launched in 2016 until announcing their departure late last year.

“When they stepped down, as a viewer I was disappointed about that to be honest,” says Wilcox. “They poured a lot of their work and time into The Hui. So there’s a bit of responsibility and a bit of weight there – which I feel and am a little nervous about – but also looking forward to.”

No stranger to the work of his predecessors, Wilcox says the irony is not lost on him that he is now stepping into the shoes of Forbes, just as she once stepped into his to host Native Affairs in 2013, after he moved from presenting duties to become Māori TV’s then-general manager of news and current affairs.

Another connection Wilcox already has with The Hui team is through producer Rewa Harriman, formerly one of New Zealand’s top tennis players.

“Interestingly, when I worked at Te Karere and then moved into a lecturing role at AUT, Rewa was one of my students,” laughs Wilcox.

“So she’s my producer now. She also worked at Radio Waatea when I was there, and the same for Māori Television. I’ve got a lot of time for Rewa, because she’s grown up in an industry that was ever-evolving and ever-changing – and I think it’s a hard gig being the producer of a current affairs show.

Supplied “The only chance that we get to talk about them ourselves is through programmes like The Hui,” says Julian Wilcox of issues that involve and affect Māori.

“Thinking about producers that I’ve had previously, having Rewa will be different. In a way it’ll be comfortable, but she’s not shy of challenging me – and telling me what to do.”

Something Harriman won’t have to give Wilcox too much guidance on however is what The Hui is really all about.

“I have to go back to that phrase I used before, which is that if we don’t do it, no one else is going to,” he says.

“So The Hui I think is about talking about those deep issues that affect us, and presenting those perspectives and narratives – but also talking about our champions, and talking about the success and the achievements of those in our communities who have done amazing jobs and who have produced amazing outcomes for our people.

“Because again – if we don’t do it, why would anyone else?”

The Hui – Three Tuesday, Prime Wednesday, Whakaata Māori Sunday