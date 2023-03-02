Stalker's actions put Coronation Street couple at risk

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met Roy Cropper star David Neilson on a visit to the set of ITV's Coronation Street. (First published September 2021).

Life on Coronation Street has been sweet lately for Daniel Osbourne. However, it is about to turn very sour indeed.

Daniel (Rob Mallard) and his beloved Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) are the golden couple of the Street and cannot wait to get married.

But their happiness is under severe threat from Justin (Andrew Still). After he bumped into Daisy by chance at the hospital, he has become obsessed with her and has been stalking her online and in person.

As Justin pours poison into Daisy’s ear, he starts to seriously undermine her relationship with Daniel. Might his reprehensible actions actually succeed in forcing the couple apart?

Mallard, who has played the character since 2016, details where Daniel and Daisy were at the start of the year.

“They had their Christmas proposal and decided that they were going to make a go of things,” Mallard says. “They have been living together at the Barlows’ which cemented them into each other’s lives even more because before then they had been living at opposite ends of the street.”

At the start of the year, “Daniel had just been caught up in the wave of Daisy’s wedding planning and it was pre-marital bliss – until Justin turned up.”

Having lost his wife Sinead to cancer in 2016 and been left as a single father to his young son Bertie, Daniel is vulnerable emotionally and Justin knows how to exploit that.

Mallard, 30, goes on to highlight the turning point for Daniel – the moment where he realises just what a danger Justin poses.

At first, the actor says, “Daniel doesn’t quite grasp how dangerous Justin or the situation is.

“He feels like it is very much over in the digital world and it’s all coming through social media and text messages.

“It isn’t until Justin lets on that he knows where Bertie lives – that’s the moment when he starts to take things a lot more seriously.”

The actor outlines what effect Justin’s behaviour is having on Daniel’s relationship with Daisy.

“The more Justin creeps Daisy out, the more she begins to pull away from Daniel. Daniel begins to get frustrated because they are in the middle of planning their wedding, and all this other stuff is going on at the same time.”

And so, “Daniel is trying to focus and stay on track with what should be a happy experience.

“But the wedding planning starts to take its toll and he gets to the point where he just wants the wedding over with.

“Daniel starts to view the wedding as a race to get it done as quickly as possible before Justin has the chance to ruin it.”

According to Mallard, Daniel has genuine fears that Justin could tear apart his relationship with Daisy.

“In the past, when she had the cancer scare, Daisy dumped Daniel because he didn’t react in the way she needed him to.

“Daniel is now very wary of how he responds to things, but I don’t even think Daisy knows what she wants from Daniel because she knows there is not much he can do about Justin.

“It’s a strange situation where Daniel is trying to do the right thing, but he keeps doing and saying the wrong thing every time.”

Daniel also feels somewhat powerless because he is unable to shield Daisy from harm.

The actor says, “Daniel feels really helpless and he suggests to Daisy that the way to solve this is to come off social media, but Daisy is having none of that.

“He particularly feels like he can’t protect Daisy because Daniel is not in the online world so it is completely unknown territory to him. He feels like he doesn’t have a presence on social media himself to be able to wade in on anything.”

The one thing in Daniel’s favour is that Justin has consistently underestimated him.

Mallard concludes, “Justin hasn’t really had a reaction from Daniel, other than Daniel taking him to one side to have a word with him.

“Justin thinks that he is not going to get any resistance from Daniel so he is going to keep pushing him.

“But Justin is about to find out that there is a line with Daniel, and this week Justin will cross it...”

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, screens Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.