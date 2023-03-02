Fire Country star Billy Burke's long history of playing onscreen firefighters

Seal Team star Billy Burke is all fired up about his new role in the hit new drama Fire Country.

“These are the types of gigs that I think everybody wants. It’s lightning in a bottle,” he says of playing beleaguered fire chief Vince Leone.

Vince is a third-generation Cal Fire employee who has fought many fires but his greatest battle is with his son Bode (Max Thieriot), who he blames for the death of his daughter some years beforehand.

The veteran firefighter has his life upended when Bode, a convict hoping to redeem himself and shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Programme, is assigned to Vince’s unit.

On top of that, his wife – and boss – Sharon (Diane Farr, Rescue Me, Numb3rs) has been diagnosed with a life-threatening kidney disease.

Supplied Billy Burke has acted as a firefighter in two other dramas before taking on the role of Vince in Fire Country. “While I had a little bit of knowledge coming in, I am learning new stuff every day on this (show),” he says.

Burke, 56, says he knew from the outset his character was saddled with a lot of baggage.

“I knew that (the role) had the great seeds to go a lot of places and that is really what I look forward to as opposed to the emergency and the action and stuff like that,” Burke says.

“I liked Vince and I liked the relationship between him and his wife and all the complications that were there right from the get-go.

“And then I liked the world. Although, it’s an emergency show and it’s got its procedural elements to it, it’s really just about how do you keep a family together? And how do you redeem yourself after doing stupid shit?”

It also helps that Burke is no stranger to the world of firefighters. He starred alongside John Travolta and Joaquin Phoenix in the 2004 film Ladder 49 and played the rather bitter and twisted former fire captain Billy Tyson in three seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“For Ladder 49, the whole cast did a sort of abbreviated fire camp before filming,” he says.

“They sent us through a course that lasted about 10 days, where we did all the training we could possibly do and then we did some ride-alongs (with real fire crews) and things like that.

“I got familiar with that world back then, but city firefighting is a completely different animal to wildfire fighting so, while I had a little bit of knowledge coming in, I am learning new stuff every day on this (show).”

Burke is as keen as viewers to find out what is in store for Vince. While his relationship with Bode is improving slowly, he warns the pair have a long way to go yet.

“I think it will always be a process, that even if we get to certain points where it seems OK, there’s always going to be cracks in that veneer. There’s lots of places to go with it because father-son relationships are weird and tough,” Burke says, noting Sharon’s illness – which many fans think will kill her – will take its toll on Vince.

Supplied Dianne Farr and Billy Burke star as Sharon and Vince in Fire Country. “Vince and Sharon are sort of the heartbeat of the show,” says Burke.

“If that happened, it would be a huge blow for him because he draws so much from her. Vince and Sharon are sort of the heartbeat of the show. They keep that family and the town grounded.”

The actor says he has no idea, however, about what the rest of the season holds.

“We get our scripts while we’re shooting the present episode so we’re on number 14 right now and we just got the script for the 15th episode the day before yesterday so we get to go on for the same ride (as viewers),” he says. “The only difference is we get to actually participate in it and craft it.”

Fire Country has been the most-watched new drama on American television this year and was picked up for a second season almost immediately after its debut.

Burke believes a lot of the show’s appeal lies with the cast.

“When they’re putting together a cast like this, we’re not doing chemistry meetings or anything like that. It’s really just rolling the dice and they just hit it out of the park with this casting,” he says.

“I think that our entire cast is really special and that has everything to do with the success of the show.”

Fire Country, TVNZ 2, Mondays