Actor returns to southern France for new crime drama series Murder In Provence

The Brits sure do love a good murder mystery – even one set in France, as is the case with Murder In Provence, a sort of Midsomer Murders clone but with better food, better scenery, more sunshine and a lot more wine.

While the latter show has racked up well over 100 episodes – and even more violent deaths – Murder In Provence has just three instalments to its credit so far, starting off with this week’s opening episode, Murder In The Rue Dumas.

As one character knowingly observes, “It’s very Agatha Christie”. But that’s all part of the charm for lead actor Roger Allam, a three-time Laurence Olivier Award-winner who is perhaps best known these days for his role as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday in the Inspector Morse prequel series Endeavour.

Brought onboard by screenwriter Shelagh Stephenson, who wrote the part of Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque with him in mind, Allam says the decision to take on this new role was not a difficult one.

READ MORE:

* Under The Vines star John Bach on his career and lack of comedic roles

* Fire Country actor and producer Max Thieriot defends series against criticism from firefighters

* Endeavour: Changing times



“Shelagh is one of my oldest friends and she told me all about her plans for the show early on,” he reveals.

“We’ve known each other for a very long time and I’ve worked on her radio plays before – it’s always a good fit.

“She said she wanted to create something that was witty and amusing, as well as dealing with serious crimes. That really appealed to me – and also, of course, the idea of going to Provence. But naturally I knew we wouldn’t be filming there the whole time.”

Based on a series of novels by Canadian author M.L. Longworth – the first four of which feature either ‘death’ or ‘murder’ in the title – Murder In Provence takes full advantage of its southern France setting in the city of Aix-en-Provence, a fact very much appreciated by Allam and his castmates.

Supplied Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque and Nancy Caroll as Marine Bonnet in Murder In Provence.

“Aix is a beautiful town. I’d been there many years before, as part of a music festival in the ‘90s,” he recalls. “I had an absolutely idyllic time there and I hadn’t been back since, so it was lovely to reacquaint myself with Aix, and we did get the chance to enjoy it. It was hard work during the week but we had proper weekends off, which was nice.

“We also went down to Cassis, where I’ve been before, which is so beautiful being by the sea – we had a beautiful couple of days there.

“But generally it was just being around the town of Aix. It’s called the City of Fountains – everywhere you go there’s some sort of fountain and, of course, they’re good at creating shade, so you can enjoy the hot sun but there’s shade too. And the food markets – it’s glorious.”

A love of French cuisine is something Allam shares with his character Antoine, who he says enjoys, “The ordinary, sensual pleasures of life, to do with food and drink and the person you love”.

Antoine consciously tries to get away from his family’s wealthy background but, of course, at the same time he still has his old habits – he loves good food and good wine.

“You don’t have to be rich to love all those things, but he’s certainly used to the good things in life and he loves to cook as well.”

Supplied “The last thing you should do as an actor is to actually eat anything while filming,” says actor Roger Allam.

Not that Allam had the opportunity to test out his own cooking skills while filming however – and nor does the onscreen cuisine sound all that appetising either.

“The last thing you should do as an actor is to actually eat anything while filming because you’re stuffed a few takes in – and the wine is some sort of diluted prune juice.

“But I have quite a lot of food preparation to do during scenes, so you’ll see me shucking the odd oyster and chopping vegetables, things like that.

“Alas I couldn’t actually cook as Antoine, because the kitchen on set in his house just wasn’t practical and I might have burned something down.”

Despite being a murder-mystery series, Murder In Provence clearly takes the time to enjoy the finer things in life as well – and it is this idea that Allam says he really connects with.

“It sort of reflects life really. The fact that awful things can happen – appalling things like people murdering each other and Putin invading Ukraine – and yet the sun can still shine and the birds sing.

“If you’re lucky, you’ll be with someone you love, who makes you laugh, or listening to a piece of music that you like – all those ordinary human things that make life good.”

Murder In Provence, TVNZ 1, starts Saturday, March 11.