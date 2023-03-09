Reality series The Great Pottery Throw Down has famous fan in Brad Pitt

The Great Pottery Throw Down screens on eden on Thursdays from March 23.

Watch out for a new judge and presenter when The Great Pottery Throw Down returns for a new season this week.

Kilnsman Rich Miller steps out of the background to take over from Sue Pryke joining Keith Brymer Jones, while Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney steps into the shoes of Melanie Sykes.

“I was so pleased that my fellow judge was going to be Rich,” says Brymer Jones. “I’ve known him for six years and I really appreciate his craft skills. He came with a lot of credibility.

“Siobhan is a breath of fresh air and we hit it off immediately. To work with someone who brought such enthusiasm and humour to the show was a joy. She was incredibly natural and comfortable with the potters and brought out a lot of information about them, as she was genuinely interested.”

“I never thought about TV as a vague possibility,” says Miller, who has his own business making tiles.

“But I see it now as an extension of talking about my passion to a broader audience. I am a stickler for the technical aspect, so I brought that side to the judging, observing the standard practices and, hopefully, giving them useful feedback for subsequent makes.”

Supplied The Great Pottery Throw Down judge Rich Miller with host Siobhan McSweeney and judge Keith Brymer Jones.

McSweeney, originally from Cork, Ireland and who now lives in London, is best known for her roles as Sister Michael in the school comedy Derry Girls and playing Brid in the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Holding.

“This is the first time I’ve presented anything,” she says.

“It’s very different to acting, in general, as I didn’t have a role to hide behind. So I felt exposed and vulnerable at the start. As I had the immense support of such a good team behind me, it became an incredibly enjoyable experience and strangely similar to playing Sister Michael, as I am quite often at the top of the room looking at terrified people behind their desks.

“I have a newfound respect for the craft and technical know-how of pottery. It’s such an achievement. I’ll never take my handmade mug for granted again.”

Brymer Jones is excited about the challenges in store for the potters this year.

“The first task is cheese sets, so making a cheese dome, a fondue pot and two pickle jars,” he says.

“Later in the series we have them making music legend busts, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Tom Jones, Ozzy Osbourne and Dame Shirley Bassey. There’s also a dolls’ house dinner set, naked raku vases, musical instruments and an animal water feature. One of my favourites was when the potters had to make a building that was personal to them, about 30cm high. The level of detail in some of their structures was wonderful.”

The series is an unlikely hit around the world and Brymer Jones, who lives in Kent, England with actor partner Marj Hogarth, admits he thought it was a terrible idea when he first heard about it.

“I said it would be like watching paint dry because I know how long it takes to make a piece. You have to wait for the clay to dry out and the kiln to cool down.

“Obviously, with the editing they do on the programme, it makes it all quite exciting, but I’d still consider it ‘slow TV’.

“However, that’s really lovely because you get to really engage with what they’re making. It was a really dark horse at the beginning.

“No one knew it was going to be as popular as it has been. You don’t have to be into pottery to like the show. Sure, it’s a pottery programme, but it’s all about the people doing the pottery. Their stories come out through what they make and that is fascinating.”

Supplied The Great Pottery Throw Down judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones. Brynmer Jones says he was surprised by the popularity of the series – and even more surprised to hear that actor Brad Pitt is a fan.

Fans of the show even include Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

While promoting his film Bullet Train last July, Pitt said in an interview how much he loved The Great Pottery Throw Down, had seen every season and described Brymer Jones’ tears of emotion as ‘beautiful’.

“It really was an out-of-body experience to hear him talking about loving the show,” smiles Brymer Jones. “It’s that complete and utter disconnect from Hollywood to pottery in Stoke.”

Brymer Jones’ crying has become an integral part of the show.

“I remember after the first series, because of my emotional judging state, I was told, ‘You’ve got to be a bit harder’. And I said, ‘Well, look, pottery is just not like that’. And lo and behold, what’s transpired is that’s why people really like it.”

Brymer Jones started out as lead singer in a punk band called The Wigs, before becoming an apprentice at Harefield Pottery, London. Today he makes contemporary homeware sold in more than 40 countries and says he loves potters and wouldn’t dream of doing anything else.

“Potters... don’t put us in bank jobs or the city because we’re just not competitive.

“On the show, they’re constantly helping each other, giving advice, egging each other on to do better. I just love them.”

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Eden, Thursdays from March 23