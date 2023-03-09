Lynne McGranger reveals how she'd like Irene to exit Home And Away

It’s a big year for Summer Bay’s Lynne McGranger. Not only is she celebrating 30 years as diner owner Irene Roberts on Home And Away, she has also just marked her 70th birthday.

What would you have been doing for the past three decades, if you hadn’t been on Home And Away?

Well, I probably would be doing what most actors in the world are doing and just auditioning for jobs and trying to get a gig. Our lives would be very different, too, as my partner Paul gave up work when I joined the show so he could be a Mr Mum for our daughter – and that’s what he’s been so we’ve been very fortunate.

What was your first line from the show?

No clue, but I remember the scenario. Finn had nearly drowned with Blake up at the Gold Coast and Irene got wind of it and I went into the hospital. It would have been something like, ‘Get out of my way. I want to see my daughter, Finn’ because she was a bit rough around the edges back then.

Why did you give up teaching for acting?

Because I was really bad at teaching and I didn’t like it at all. The less enthusiastic I became about teaching, the more and more enthusiastic I was about acting. In the end, I thought, ‘I’ve got to do this. There’s no guarantee I’m going to get work. I’ll work in a sandwich bar or waitress if I have to – and I’ve done both.’ I just couldn’t be a teacher any more. It was an easy choice for me to make.

Supplied Prior to becoming an actor full-time, Lynne McGranger was a teacher. “I was really bad at teaching and I didn’t like it at all. The less enthusiastic I became about teaching, the more and more enthusiastic I was about acting.”

What is your earliest childhood memory?

My parents used to play tennis in eastern Sydney with family and everyone dragged the kids along. I used to roam and one day, when I was two, I thought I’d got lost. I was terrified but, would you believe, I can still remember the bloody dress I had on. So that was my first memory and I remember it because it was an extreme moment in my hither-to non-extreme life.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

That’s easy. Our daughter, Clancy (32). We were never having children and then Paul got clucky and I’m like, ‘You’d better hurry up, time’s ticking’ and I fell (pregnant) almost straight away. It was nothing short of a miracle. She changed our lives completely and it was wonderful.

What would be your desert island must have?

Shade, insect repellent and my phone so I could ring my friends and order Uber Eats or if not a phone, then some sort of gadget by which I could contact my family and friends and order food that would come by boat.

What is your worst habit?

It depends who you’re talking to. If you were talking to Paul, he would tell you I’m terrible at closing things. I leave the fridge door open and because my middle hearing is bad – it must be something to do with singing in a rock band in my youth – I can literally be standing in front of it and not hear it beeping.

What is your biggest regret?

You say things, do something and sometimes you go, ‘I wish I could take that back’, but in the grand scheme of things, I don’t really regret anything. However, part of me thinks I would have liked to have spent a bit more time with my daughter when she was younger. I could have if there had been two of me – that would have been great. But I don’t think Clancy missed out at all. Paul was a fantastic parent. He took dance lessons, preschool, the park and netball. (I was banned from netball because I am such a terrible competitive mother. I’m the one that stalks the sideline and yells.)

Supplied When Irene’s time comes to leave the Bay, McGranger is hoping for a dramatic exit. “I want to get lost at sea, or I want to die a really sad lengthy death with everyone weeping and wailing around me.”

Who’s your biggest hero and why?

That is really hard. I mean, I can say all those amazing people who have dealt with the terrible floods and just keep bouncing back or the farmers who’ve lived with drought and fire and not taken the easy way out. They are amazing heroes. Closer to home I have to say Johnny Ruffo, my good friend, who played Chris Harrington on the show, and has recently been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. And another friend of mine, Lucy, who has just had her leg amputated after a terrible bike accident about three years ago. She’s 38 and Johnny’s 34. These young people are just insanely heroic.

How would you like Irene to leave Home And Away?

I want to go with the biggest bang, the most dramatic exit. I want to get lost at sea, or I want to die a really sad lengthy death with everyone weeping and wailing around me. Or Irene could get lost at sea and they never find the body, have the memorial service and everything and then she walks back into town.

Lynne McGranger’s Loves and Hates

Loves

Exercising. I love walking. I love the fresh air. I love being healthy and active.

My friends and family.

Good wine. I love a good pinot noir.

Hates

I despise injustice. Even reading a book with it in it, or watching it on television, sends my blood pressure sky high.

I loathe bullying so much it actually gives me a physical reaction. In the workplace at school, kids, adults... it’s awful.

Trolls. I particularly hate political trolls.

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights