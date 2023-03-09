From pest control salesman to reporter: The fascinating career trajectory of Te Ao Māori reporter Mare Haimona-Riki

If you’ve ever thought about getting into journalism for a career, you might want to try selling pest control for a living.

It worked for Mare Haimona-Riki, whose previous vocations also included missionary, wedding videographer and builder’s assistant before he became a reporter and multimedia journalist for Te Ao Māori News at Whakaata Māori.

Born in the little town of Ngawha near Kaikohe – “not a town, more just a cul-de-sac” he says – the now 31-year-old father of two spent the first seven years of his life growing up in the Far North with his mum and two older brothers.

His dad lived west of Kaikohe towards the coast at Rangi Point, a small Hokianga settlement where Haimona-Riki would fill his weekends “riding horses and whatnot”.

He remembers it being “a real rural upbringing”.

Supplied Mare Haimona-Riki worked as a missionary, wedding videographer and builder’s assistant before becoming a reporter and multimedia journalist.

At age seven his whānau moved to Auckland for three years, before Haimona-Riki headed south to spend a year with his father, who by that time had relocated to Queenstown.

Life in the South Island resort town was “quite an experience” for the young tama, who had previously only attended kura kaupapa (Māori-language immersion) schools and didn’t learn to read English until he was nine years old.

“Just being around town and not seeing a lot of people that looked like me – but it was only for a year,” he says.

“I was the only Māori in the whole school – at the Lake Wakatipu primary – and anything to do with Māori culture, they would always ask me to lead the way on that.

“I enjoyed it though. I learnt how to ski, and the whole school would go up to the mountain every Monday – up to Coronet Peak or The Remarkables. I already knew how to rollerblade, so skiing was easy.”

Returning north – this time to Tauranga – Haimona-Riki first became interested in news and journalism around the age of 15.

“I remember watching Scotty Morrison on Te Karere, or guys like Clint Brown, Neil Waka, John Campbell – and I knew they were reading things off the teleprompter so I was like, ‘That should be easy’.

“I was always really good when it came to public speaking, so I reckoned I could be a journalist or a presenter – and I was always the kid at all the family reunions and the parties with the whānau handycam too.

“My koro had an old Sony and I’d go around and interview people. I was doing that from the age of 11 or 12 all the way through my teens.”

Fast-forwarding to the end of high school, Haimona-Riki spent half a year in Australia and then two years in London before eventually moving to Hawaii to study communications and journalism at Brigham Young University.

During this time he took two summers off to work as a door-to-door salesman in Utah – which brings us back to why selling pest control plans to infested householders helped make him the journalist he is today.

Supplied Haimona-Riki says he enjoys reporting on stories on young people that might not get coverage elsewhere. “I like shining a light on those rangatahi, whether they be athletes, or musicians, or slam poets or whatever.”

“I want to mention that, because I feel like my time as a door-to-door salesman contributed a lot to my confidence and my ability when it comes to communication.

“I actually use a lot of the techniques that I learnt as a salesman in my mahi as a journalist. Whether that be calling people to ask them if they’re OK being interviewed – or, if it be a live cross, what I do with my hands, the pitch of my voice, my speed, my volume.

“Those are things that I learnt as a salesman, not necessarily as a journalist.” Haimona-Riki’s perhaps not-quite-typical career path to journalism is reflected in his not-quite-typical approach to the stories he covers as well.

“I enjoy sports stories – not sports in the sense like this is the game, this is the score, that’s what happened, because you can read that on any news outlet and it’s all the same.

“I like stories about athletes that perhaps wouldn’t get any media coverage – because they’re from a rural community or a kura kaupapa that didn’t make it to nationals. Not because they weren’t good enough, just because they didn’t have the funding or the school was too small, but the talent was definitely there.

“So I like shining a light on those rangatahi, whether they be athletes, or musicians, or slam poets or whatever.

“I like stories on those who may not otherwise get covered by mainstream media and that’s the beauty of working for Whakaata Māori. We have the green light to be able to do these stories, and we’re actually encouraged to do stories like that as well.”

Te Ao Māori News, Whakaata Māori TV