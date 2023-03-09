How childhood bullying motivated the star of new MMA documentary series Caged: Kai Kara-France

He might not be a household name but in the realm of mixed martial arts, Kai Kara-France is a big deal.

Ranked third in the world in the UFC’s flyweight division, the Auckland-based fighter is now the star of Caged: Kai Kara-France, a TVNZ+ documentary series.

The programme delves into Kara-France’s training and his personal life. It includes interviews with family and friends plus various professionals and contemporaries who have played a part in his career.

Kara-France (Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Ātiawa, Te Atihau nui apaparangi), who was born and raised in Auckland, became interested in mixed martial arts as a child.

“So BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) was the first sport that I did,” he says. “That was when I was 10 years old. That’s when I started. My friend’s dad brought me down to the kids’ classes.”

After a couple of years, Kara-France took a break from mixed martial arts, but then took it up again.

“I actually started because I used to get bullied in my first year of high school,” he says.

“I was about 12 or 13. I was always the smallest in my class, always I guess seen as a victim.

“At one point I didn’t go back to high school. I took a week off. My mum saw the bruises on me and said, ‘You don’t need to go back’.”

Kara-France managed to build his confidence back up thanks, in part, to sport.

“Martial arts allowed me to pick up all the, I guess, all the ethos of martial arts which is honour, respect, discipline, accountability, courage. Stuff that you learn on the mats that will be with you for life,” he says.

“Being a young boy transitioning into a man, that was massive to learn that and I just stuck at it.

“For me it wasn’t about the violence of martial arts, it was about the confidence.”

After finishing high school and starting tertiary education, he began questioning what he really wanted to be doing with his time.

“I’m the youngest of five siblings,” he says. “Everyone has gone to university. But for me, it was a bit different. I was at uni but it wasn’t really my calling.”

Kara-France, who is married with a two-year-old son and another child on the way, says he started off studying a Bachelor of Arts before switching to a sports degree. He then dropped out of university to concentrate on fighting. At age 18, he headed to Thailand on a one-way ticket.

“I ended up winning a scholarship to Tiger Muay Thai (a mixed martial arts training camp) and got more experience while fighting around Asia,” he says.

Four years after moving to Thailand, Kara-France returned to New Zealand.

“I wasn’t on a winning streak when I came back to New Zealand so I had to reinvent myself and build up that hype again,” he says.

“In my career, if you’re not winning, you’re not progressing. I had to find it in myself to stay consistent so it’s one of those things where fighting can have a bumpy road but you’ve just got to keep turning up and that’s what I did.”

In 2018, Kara-France had his first fight in the UFC (Ultimate Fighter Competition), a mixed martial arts organisation.

One of his most important UFC fights was last year in Dallas, Texas when, in a stadium filled with tens of thousands of spectators, he came up against Mexican Brandon Moreno in the UFC 277. It was a fight that Kara-France lost.

The build-up and aftermath of that fight are included in Caged.

When he walks to the cage, the song playing in the Dallas stadium is Poi E by the Patea Māori Club.

“Poi E is a song close to my heart. It just reminds me of what I’m about to go and do. It’s just a proud moment that I like to share.

“When that song plays and I’m walking out everyone knows that we’ve got one of our own representing us.

“I forget about the fight and I think about what I’m doing, why I’m representing and who I’m representing. That’s why I channel that song. I’m channelling that warrior version of myself where I’m not that father, not that brother. I’m letting go of that title and I’m welcoming the battle that I’m about to step into.

“I’m just channelling all my ancestors and tūpuna that would have stepped on that battlefield, you know, hundreds of years ago, and fought for land. So for me, you know, this is in me, this is my blood, this is where I come from.”

Caged: Kai Kara-France, TVNZ+, from March 23