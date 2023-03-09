Bob Odenkirk's starring role as a man experiencing a midlife crisis in the new comedy drama series Lucky Hank

Bob Odenkirk was one of the biggest losers at the 2022 Emmys.

Bob Odenkirk has a confession to make. The 60-year-old actor admits that he really identifies with the curmudgeonly title character he plays in his new comedy drama Lucky Hank.

Adapted from Richard Russo’s best-selling 1997 novel Straight Man, this eight-part series centres on a man who is in the midst of a midlife crisis.

In this show, executive-produced by Paul Lieberstein (The Office) and Aaron Zelman (The Killing), Odenkirk takes the role of William Henry (Hank) Devereaux Jr.

He is the grouchy professor of the English department at Railton, a failing Pennsylvania college which Hank dubs, “Mediocrity’s capital”.

He is taciturn and morose during his lessons, and his students rail against his apathy, telling him, “Your only novel isn’t even available in your own campus bookstore”.

Hank is fed up, moaning that, “Being an adult is 80% misery”.

Exasperated with his life, he starts to exhibit a rebellious streak, declaring, “I specialise in minor strife and significant irritation. That’s my lane.”

The actor, best known for his multi-award-winning turn as the unscrupulous lawyer Saul Goodman in both Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul, outlines what drew him to Lucky Hank.

“I feel like I relate to the main character, who’s a misanthrope. He’s a cranky guy, but you like him.”

Supplied Bob Odenkirk as William Henry (Hank) Devereaux Jr, a grouchy professor at a failing Pennsylvania college.

Lucky Hank falls into that popular category of “dramedy”.

“I just think tonally it’s great,” Odenkirk continues. “It feels like a new mash-up of comedy and drama that we’ve been on the verge of for a long time.

“It’s like you took a very fun show – like a Parks And Recreation – and you said, “Let’s slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.”

So, he adds, “It’s really a great mash-up of comedy and the kind of drama that we’ve gotten to do on Better Call Saul. It’s become more prevalent in streaming shows and I think it’ll be neat. I hope the audience is up for it.”

Lieberstein is hopeful that the register of Lucky Hank is indeed unusual.

“We couldn’t point to another show and say, ‘Oh, we’re doing a version of that’. It was hard to get on the same page with all the writers and actors. It constantly worries people.

“But I feel like it’s an opportunity to either crash and burn or really put out a unique show.”

As Hank begins to tear up his old life, he has to make some major decisions about the future in conjunction with his wife Lily (Mireille Enos).

Supplied Mireille Enos (Lily) and Bob Odenkirk (Hank) play a married couple on the comedy drama series Lucky Hank.

Lieberstein observes that, “It is impossible for him to make a decision on his own. And I feel that way in life so many times.

“My wife and I wanted to move, but we thought we were one fire season in LA away from it. If there was a fire, we probably would’ve done it, but no fire came.”

“It rained,” Zelman interjects.

“That was it. We stayed.”

The showrunners have tried to cover the waterfront of Hank’s life.

“We tried to make it one life,” Lieberstein says. “I think some shows really fail when it’s the workplace and home life. It’s almost like trying to create two shows and you have to have magic in both places.

“I’ve seen shows where one of them doesn’t work and one slowly shrinks. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re just not going home any more’. But we tried to think of it as one place. A life.”

Supplied Bob Odenkirk’s Lucky Hank character Hank (above) is experiencing a midlife crisis.

So what is at the root of Hank’s misanthropy? The answer lies close to home – his father.

Lieberstein explains: “Something Richard Russo told us when we talked to him early on was, ‘Everything Hank does is somehow connected to his father’. And that was very instructive to us.

“We’ve talked a lot about that. We both find it interesting, humiliating at times, that we are still reacting to scars from 45 years ago or more, and really wanted to explore that with Hank’s dad.”

Zelman concludes: “When we actually did our first big pitch about the whole season and what we wanted to do, that became our thematic glue.

“We said, ‘We want to explore the way that relationships people have with their parents run through their entire lives’. And it doesn’t end until you’re dead.”

Lucky Hank, streaming on TVNZ+ from March 20.